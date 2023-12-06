Give delivery drivers the gift of free pizza with new Pizza Hut reverse delivery doormat

Pizza Hut's Reverse Delivery doormat has a bar code delivery drivers can scan to earn a free box of pizza.

Pizza Hut is introducing a new way to thank your delivery drivers this holiday season in the form of a doormat.

Customers of the pizza chain can order a doormat with a barcode that delivery drivers from any company can scan to get $25 worth of Pizza Hut food. The doormat is free.

"This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year," Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan said in a news release Wednesday.

CVS new payment model: CVS is switching up how it pays for prescriptions. Will it save you money?

How to get a Reverse Delivery mat?

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, customers can order a Reverse Delivery mat online for free without shipping costs or having to enter any credit card information.

The chain said they will offer 50 mats a day from Dec. 6 to 10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to redeem Reverse Delivery deal?

Delivery drivers will scan the doormat's QR code and be taken to a link where they will enter their full name, email and shipping address. Each deal is limited to one gift card per person, according to the news release.

They will be sent a gift card code can be used for any item on a Pizza Hut menu for as long as supplies last until Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Hard-shell taco or soft? Taco Bell brings back double decker tacos after nearly year-long hiatus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pizza Hut's new doormat will reward your delivery drivers with gift card