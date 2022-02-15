U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the delivery drone services market are Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc. , Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC, Deutsche Post AG, Boeing, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmBH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229767/?utm_source=GNW
, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone and JD.COM.

The global delivery drone services market is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $18.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 52.3%.

The delivery drone services market consists of sales of drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services.Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages.

The delivery drone service providers offer advanced services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

The different package sizes of delivery drone services are less than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, more than 5kg.The drone Delivery drones can deliver services in different ranges including less than or equals to 25 Km and more than 25 Km.

Drones are used to deliver various products including e-commerce goods, medical aids, food delivery, and others.E-commerce allows companies and individuals to buy and sell goods online.

Delivery drone services help companies in faster and contact-less delivery of goods to the consumers.

The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the delivery drone services market in the coming years.During COVID-19, contactless distribution is expanding and drones play a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients contact as little as needed.

Drones are heading to the sky in massive numbers during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to the population under lockdown.For instance, in March 2021, Gavi, an international organization that aimed at increasing vaccine equality around the world revealed that Zipline, a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and operates delivery drones has teamed with the Government of Ghana to assist delivery of the much-anticipated COVAX vaccinations.

Zipline has been an important part of Ghana’s health system, particularly when it came to providing much-needed support for COVID-19 testing in remote areas during the pandemic’s peak.

Rising approvals are shaping the delivery drone services market.Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model.

For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google’s parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens, which has a store across 78% of the US population within 5 miles, this means that almost 80% of the US would be in the range of Wing services if and when the technology was more extensively deployed.

In January 2019, FLIR, a US-based commercial company specializing in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras, components, and imaging sensors acquired Aeryon Labs for $200 million.With this acquisition, FLIR Systems will combine its current products with drone technology to provide solutions to several various issues.

Aeryon Labs is a Canada-based company that provides drone delivery services.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the delivery drone services market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the delivery drone services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


