Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER): When Will It Breakeven?

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. With the latest financial year loss of €3.0b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €2.3b, the €5.6b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Delivery Hero's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 19 industry analysts covering Delivery Hero, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of €167m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Delivery Hero's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Delivery Hero is its debt-to-equity ratio of 170%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

