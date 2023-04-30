The Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

As you might know, Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of €8.6b missing analyst predictions by 3.9%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of €11.21 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

See our latest analysis for Delivery Hero

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Delivery Hero's 17 analysts is for revenues of €10.3b in 2023, which would reflect a meaningful 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 77% to €2.63. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €10.8b and losses of €2.84 per share in 2023. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

There was no major change to the €62.60average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Delivery Hero analyst has a price target of €94.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €30.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Delivery Hero's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 55% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Delivery Hero is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at €62.60, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Delivery Hero. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Delivery Hero analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Delivery Hero that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here