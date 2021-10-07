Delivery Robot Market to Garner $30.05 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[218 Pages Report] Increase in the number of online shopping sites and preferences for online orders are key factors causing a rise in demand for the delivery robots. The Covid-19 pandemic has created disruption and changes in the global delivery robot market. Due to increase in online orders, the delivery robot market expects to witness a bright future.

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global delivery robot market garnered $3.53 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $30.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Factors such as developments in the e-commerce sector and demand for contactless delivery boost the delivery robot market across the globe. However, restricted range of delivery robots and strict regulations concerning the operations of delivery robots create restraints for the market. On the other hand, preference for contactless delivery in the post-pandemic era would create the opportunity for delivery robots.

Covid-19 impact on global delivery robot market:

The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the e-commerce industry and there has been a rise in demand for contactless delivery of daily items such as groceries and homecare categories. This is expected to boost the delivery robot market in developed countries.

The recent trend of last-mile delivery and adoption of delivery robots by the food and hospitality sector is boosting the global delivery robot market.

The report segments the global delivery robot market on the basis of the number of wheels, load carrying capacity, end-user, and region.

Based on load-carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. However, the more than 50 kg segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global delivery robot market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the 6 wheels segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global delivery robot market analyzed in the research include Cleveron AS, Kiwibot, Boxbot, Ninebot, Nuro, Inc., Piaggio & C.SpA, Panasonic Corporation, ST Engineering Robby Technologies, and Starship Technologies.

