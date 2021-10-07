U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Delivery Robot Market to Garner $30.05 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[218 Pages Report] Increase in the number of online shopping sites and preferences for online orders are key factors causing a rise in demand for the delivery robots. The Covid-19 pandemic has created disruption and changes in the global delivery robot market. Due to increase in online orders, the delivery robot market expects to witness a bright future.

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global delivery robot market garnered $3.53 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $30.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Factors such as developments in the e-commerce sector and demand for contactless delivery boost the delivery robot market across the globe. However, restricted range of delivery robots and strict regulations concerning the operations of delivery robots create restraints for the market. On the other hand, preference for contactless delivery in the post-pandemic era would create the opportunity for delivery robots.

Download Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12086

Covid-19 impact on global delivery robot market:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the e-commerce industry and there has been a rise in demand for contactless delivery of daily items such as groceries and homecare categories. This is expected to boost the delivery robot market in developed countries.

  • The recent trend of last-mile delivery and adoption of delivery robots by the food and hospitality sector is boosting the global delivery robot market.

The report segments the global delivery robot market on the basis of the number of wheels, load carrying capacity, end-user, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12086

Based on load-carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. However, the more than 50 kg segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global delivery robot market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the 6 wheels segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12086

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global delivery robot market analyzed in the research include Cleveron AS, Kiwibot, Boxbot, Ninebot, Nuro, Inc., Piaggio & C.SpA, Panasonic Corporation, ST Engineering Robby Technologies, and Starship Technologies.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12086


Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages Retail, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), Range (Short Range (<20 km) and Long Range (>20 km)), and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles, and Self-driving Trucks & Bus): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Drone Logistics Market by Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure and Software), Sector (Military and Commercial) and Drone (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones and Ambulance Drones): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2030.

Total Logistics Market by Type (Railways, Roadways, Airways and Waterways) and Application (Health Care, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Event Logistics Market by Type (Inventory Management, Delivery Systems and Freight Forwarding) and Application (Entertainment, Sports and Trade Fair): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Energy Logistics Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation and Energy Mining) and End-User (Government Sector and Private Sector): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Project Logistics Market by Services (End to End Solutions or Standalone Services, Supply Chain Solutions, Remote Area Logistics Services, Cost Modelling, Route Planning, Storage and Warehousing, Off-wharf Freight Handling, Movement of Oversized Cargo & Equipment and Others), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Airways and Railways), and Verticals (Mining &Resources, Oil & Gas, Construction, Defense, Renewable Energy, Agricultural Supplies and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


