Dell’s $200 4K webcam uses a low-light Sony sensor

Working from home has further compounded the shortcomings of built-in laptop cameras. Most machines ship with a 720p or 1080p snapper, meaning you have to purchase a separate webcam if you want higher quality video — or resort to using a compatible action cam or DSLR, if you own one. Well, now you have another 4K webcam to choose from to spruce up those video calls, virtual events or livestreams. Dell is releasing the $200 UltraSharp Webcam that's capable of recording 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second.

Like the similarly priced Razer Kiyo Pro, Dell's 8.3 megapixel camera also features a Sony Starvis sensor (only this one is 4K) normally used in surveillance cams. The tech promises to deliver true-to-life results even in low light conditions, while an optional HDR mode works to balance out colors in brighter settings.

Dell UltraSharp Webcam

Dell has also added a few features that should make the webcam more versatile for live streamers and conference callers. You can choose between three preset fields of view: The default 90-degree shot to show more of your background, a 78-degree view that moves slightly closer to you and a 65-degree narrow angle for close-ups of your face.

There's also 5x digital zoom and an AI auto framing feature that keeps you centered in the frame even when you move around. The latter is already available on numerous smart displays and video chat devices, including Amazon's Echo Show 10 and Facebook's Portal range, and even the latest iPad Pro.

A more prevalent webcam feature included here is the privacy shutter cap, which lets you snap the cover over the lens when you want to remain hidden. Plus, you can magnetically attach the cap behind the webcam so you don't misplace it. Dell's camera is also certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which means it's been tested to prove it plays nice with those video chat services. Like the older 4K Brio, it also supports Windows Hello authentication. The UltraSharp Webcam is available worldwide now.