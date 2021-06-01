U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Alienware's x15 and x17 cram Intel H-series CPUs and RTX 30 graphics into thin frames

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·5 min read

As much as gaming laptops have dramatically improved over the last several years, all that power still comes with a significant compromise. You sacrifice a lot of portability to play PC games on the go. And while its latest models can't pass for a thin-and-light, Alienware has announced two new models that are its thinnest yet: the x15 and x17. Of the two, Alienware claims the former is the world's most powerful sub-16 mm 15-inch laptop in the world. In its thinnest iteration, the x15 measures 1.59 cm thick (0.64 inch).

To put things in perspective, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced, two of the better 15-inch gaming laptops you can buy at the moment, come in at 1.95 cm (0.77 inch) and 1.58 cm (0.62 inch) thick, respectively. The x17, meanwhile, measures 2.09 cm (0.82 inch) thick, making it comparable to the 1.99 cm (0.78 inch) Blade Pro 17.

Alienware x15 Gallium TIM
Alienware x15 Gallium TIM

As you might imagine, Alienware is playing up all the work it put into ensuring the x15 and x17 don't cook their components. Both include four internal fans. Sensors Alienware has placed in and around critical components help an AI-assisted program to control each one independently. The company says it has also installed highly efficient voltage regulators to help with heat dissipation. Models with an RTX 3070 and above come with a special gallium-silicon compound applied to the CPU. The company claims the thermal interface is up to 25 percent better at transferring heat to a heatsink than the solution it used in its previous m15 R4 notebook

Each also comes with vents on the top, bottom, back and sides of its lower chassis. The result is a design that leaves either computer without many side ports. Both feature only a power input on one end and a headphone jack on the other. That leaves all their other IO relegated to the back. In the case of the x15, you get a single USB-A port, two USB-C connections, a microSD slot and an HDMI 2.1 output. The x17, meanwhile, comes with two USB-C and USB-A ports, an Ethernet jack, a microSD slot and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

Alienware x15 airflow
Alienware x15 airflow

Internally, the x15 and x17 feature Intel's recently announced 11th-generation H-series processors. Both come with the 8-core, 16-thread i7 11800H standard, which you can upgrade to the i9 11900H. Each also comes with 16GB of 3,200 MHz RAM by default. You can configure the x15 with up to 32GB of RAM, while the x17 maxes out at 64GB. Storage starts at 256GB via an NVMe. With a single SSD, 2GB is the max, but you can also for a dual-drive setup for 4GB total.

Things get more complicated when you get to the 3D cards on each model. Both the x15 and x17 come with the RTX 3060 standard, and you can pay extra to upgrade to RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. But if raw GPU power is all you're after, the x17 is the way to go since it comes with the powerful version of each card. On the x15, for instance, the RTX 3070 can pull a maximum of 110W of power and boost its clock speed to 1,410MHz. By contrast, the x17's RTX 3070 can draw as much 140W and boost to 1,620MHz. With the RTX 3080, you can also get an RGB touchpad.

Alienware x15
Alienware x15

Your display options are also different between the two laptops. With the x15, Alienware offers a mix of Full HD and QHD panels. On the 1080p side of things, you can go either for a 165 Hz screen with a claimed 3 ms response time or one with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. Both max at 300 nits and feature 100 percent sRGB coverage, but you'll need to upgrade to the latter to get NVIDIA's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology. Your other option is a QHD display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 2 ms response time and G-sync. It's also 100 nits brighter and better for content creation work, thanks to its 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the x17, there's no QHD option. Instead, you can go for a UHD panel that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 4 ms response time, 500 nit brightness and 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage. The other option unique to the x17 is a keyboard with CherryMX switches that Alienware says have 1.8 mm of travel. For connectivity, both computers come with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Alienware x17
Alienware x17

So how much can you expect to pay for the x15 and x17? When Alienware begins selling every configuration of each laptop on June 15th, the x15 will start at $2,000, while base model x17 will set you back $2,100. As a point of comparison, the RTX 2060 version of the Zephyrus G15 costs $1,500. It's not as much of a showpiece as Alienware's new laptops, but you're getting a system with a Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In short, with the x15 and x17, you're paying a premium for thinness, not power.

  • Sunak pushes Biden for tougher global tax deal

    Rishi Sunak is pushing the United States to agree to tougher rules on the tax paid by tech giants as part of a global corporation tax overhaul. Finance ministers from the G7 will meet this week to thrash out the biggest reforms to global tax rules in a generation in a bid to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share. President Joe Biden has proposed a minimum global corporation tax rate of 15pc as well as new rules forcing the world's largest 100 companies to pay taxes based on the location of their customers, rather than where they book profits. The plans are aimed to preventing multinationals from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions - a growing problem that is feared will deprive governments of revenues as they try to recover from the pandemic. However, the UK is holding out on backing America's plans for a minimum corporation tax rate as it seeks more assurances over the tax treatment of big tech companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Google. The Chancellor told the Mail on Sunday: "We understand why an agreement on global corporation tax is important to our American friends. We need them to understand why fair taxation of tech companies is important to us. "There's a deal to be had and I'm urging the US - and all of the G7 - to come to the table next week and get it done."

  • China Takes Its Most Visible Measure Yet to Curb Yuan’s Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging yuan.The nation’s financial institutions will need to hold 7% of their foreign exchange in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank statement Monday. That’s an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such hike since 2007. The move, which the People’s Bank of China said will help liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore -- putting pressure on the yuan to weaken.Although analysts said the direct impact may be small, the move is the clearest signal by the PBOC that it’s unhappy about the yuan’s surge to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had until now limited their response to rhetoric: a former central bank official and a state-media commentary talked down the currency over the weekend.“The PBOC wants to show the market -- if the rally keeps going, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “It’s more of a symbolic move, as no matter how the PBOC boosts funding costs on foreign exchange, the rate on the yuan will almost always be higher.”The PBOC set its daily reference rate at 6.3572 on Tuesday, only marginally weaker than the average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The currency gained 0.2% to 6.3634 per dollar as of 9:52 a.m. in Hong Kong, while the onshore rate strengthened 0.1%.Betting on the yuan has been a successful strategy in the past year. The currency has surged 13% against the dollar since last May, when it was near its lowest level since 2008 amid the effects of the pandemic and the trade war with the U.S. Brokerages including Citic Securities Co., Scotiabank and Westpac Banking Corp. expect the currency to climb to 6.2 against the dollar. That would be the strongest since a 2015 devaluation.The yuan is supported by China’s economic recovery and its higher-yielding markets are attractive to global investors. A backdrop of imported inflation is bolstering the argument for a stronger yuan. Against a basket of trading partners, the Chinese currency is the strongest since 2016.The foreign-exchange reserve ratio hike will likely freeze about $20 billion of liquidity, according to Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The increase demonstrates the Chinese central bank’s strong determination to curb rapid appreciation in the yuan, and PBOC has more tools if speculation emerges in the currency market, he said.Recent history shows traders should be wary. In the wake of the devaluation, the yuan fell about 11% by the end of 2016, surged 11% through its 2018 peak, before reversing again to sink 13% by September 2019. When momentum in the yuan became too extreme, authorities often took steps to arrest the moves. In early 2018, for instance, the yuan fell the most in two months as authorities gave banks the green light to submit quotes for weaker fixings.Still, analysts remain unconvinced of the potency of the latest measure. Fundamental factors supporting the yuan -- such as its interest-rate premium and high inflation -- remain intact, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Liu Li-gang wrote in a note.“While this policy will lock in a certain amount of capital inflow and make foreign exchange funding costs higher, its effectiveness remains in doubt,” Liu wrote.Any tightening in dollar funding onshore won’t be sustained because global investors can easily obtain cheap foreign-exchange overseas and invest in yuan bonds, according to Ju Wang, a senior currency strategist at HSBC Bank Plc.Beijing seems to be sticking to its goal of liberalizing markets as part of President Xi Jinping’s plans to reduce moral hazard. It’s not just the yuan where direct intervention is now an unusual sight. The ‘national team’ of state-backed funds is rarely seen in the $12 trillion stock market anymore, unless moves risk turning into panic or mania. Even in the commodities market, where officials are struggling to cool prices, efforts have largely been verbal rather than direct.If the central bank takes additional assertive actions, such as setting dramatically weaker fixings, that could reinforce the belief that only heavy-handed intervention is worth paying attention to. Yet the Communist Party has made it clear it will act to reduce speculation and guard against risks to financial stability, especially in the run-up to the centenary of the Party’s founding this July.“We don’t see this as an one-off change, but likely the start of a trend,” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered, said of Monday’s move by the PBOC. “It could be seen as a new mechanism to manage the yuan in the medium term, together with other counter-cyclical measures.”(Adds 5th paragraph to show PBOC’s fixing on Tuesday and latest pricing of yuan.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises as Momentum With Bulls After Best Month Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold added to its biggest monthly gain since July as the dollar weakened and investors awaited fresh data on the U.S. economy to feed the debate about inflation.Bullion wiped out losses earlier this year with a 7.8% rise over May amid signs of accelerating inflation. Fresh virus outbreaks and patchy economic data have also boosted gold, which is again drawing investors via exchange-traded funds -- a major driver of last year’s rally.Key data due this week include U.S. jobs figures on Friday, following a surprisingly weak reading last month that highlighted potential headwinds for economic recovery. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is threatening to fall to its lowest since 2014 after a second monthly decline in May.“Momentum in the gold market remains strong, with investor inflows picking up sharply,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. wrote in an emailed note. “Thus a weak payrolls number on Friday could jolt prices even higher.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,912.71 an ounce by 11:30 a.m. Shanghai time. It’s up 0.8% this year, well short of its record $2,063.5 an ounce in August last year. Silver, platinum and palladium all rose.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBI Says Banks Can’t Quote 2018 Circular to Restrict Crypto Transactions

    RBI's circular comes as Indian banks warn customers against using their services for crypto trading.

  • China factory growth picks up in May but inflation pressures build -Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies' production, a business survey showed on Tuesday. New orders rose at the strongest pace so far this year and a gauge for export orders was the highest since November, but the output reading, while still solid, was slightly lower than the previous month.

  • Stocks Steady; Dollar Drops as Commodities Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures were steady, commodities rose and the dollar dipped Tuesday amid optimism about the economic recovery from the pandemic. Treasury yields ticked higher.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian equities edged up to the highest level in over a month. Exports data helped South Korean stocks to a modest gain, Hong Kong rose and Japan inched lower. Sentiment was helped by reports signaling manufacturing grew in Asia in May despite Covid-19 flareups. S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and European futures were little changed following a U.S. holiday.The dollar weakened versus most Group of 10 peers, and the offshore yuan was stable following China’s latest effort to restrain the currency. The pound rallied to a three-year high on vaccine-led reopening optimism for the U.K. Australia’s dollar trimmed gains after the central bank left key policy settings unchanged.Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance forecast a tightening market. Commodities from iron ore to copper also pushed higher, a reminder of the rising costs that are stoking concerns about faster inflation and possible reductions in stimulus.Global stocks are starting the new month near record highs, underpinned by the economic recovery from the pandemic and ample liquidity. Still, concerns linger that rising price pressures could prompt central banks to withdraw support earlier than anticipated. Traders are awaiting key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the path of the rebound.“The inflation outlook is a risk because it is so unknown at the moment, and it will take a number of months to really get a true idea of whether we will see that inflation be persistently higher or not,” Kerry Craig, JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV.Here are key events to watch this week:Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayOPEC+ meets to review oil production levels TuesdayPhiladelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speak WednesdayU.S. employment report for May on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were steady as of 1:36 p.m. in Tokyo. The gauge was little changed Friday.Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The index rose 0.2% Friday.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2%South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged up 0.2%CurrenciesThe yen traded at 109.48 per dollar, up 0.1%The offshore yuan was at 6.3711 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro was at $1.2227BondsThe 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose about two basis points to 1.61%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.71%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $67.61 a barrelGold was at $1,911.88 an ounce, up 0.3%More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Central Bank Faces Taper Pressure as More Peers Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is approaching a decision on whether the economy is strong enough for it to join Canada and New Zealand in signaling a move away from emergency mode.While no change in policy settings is expected at Tuesday’s meeting, the Reserve Bank will likely hold preliminary discussions on whether to extend the three-year yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. Governor Philip Lowe said the board will make a call on both in July.The strength of recent economic data suggests the central bank could opt against rolling its yield target maturity to November 2024 from April 2024 and taper purchases under its longer-dated bond buying program. Melbourne’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is a reminder that a sluggish vaccine roll-out has the potential to jeopardize the recovery.“Covid hasn’t gone away, so that’s still the risk that bubbles around in the background,” said Gareth Aird of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “But if you park that to one side, you couldn’t really ask for a better economic backdrop at the moment to try and meet the RBA’s objectives.”Central banks are beginning to edge away from their emergency monetary settings as vaccine roll-outs continue and economies reopen. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting an outlook with projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.The RBA slightly shifted its tone in this month’s quarterly update as it lifted the economic outlook to reflect strong hiring, investment intentions and sentiment, while maintaining that it doesn’t expect to hike rates until 2024. A commitment to this dovish stance is keeping a lid on any currency appreciation, especially as other central banks pivot.Risks RemainMeantime, Australia’s gross domestic product data for the first three months of the year is due Wednesday. Economists estimate the economy expanded 1.1% from the prior quarter. The economy has rapidly recovered, but covid remains an ever present risk for a country heading into the Southern Hemisphere winter.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A snap lockdown in Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, is likely to dent the recovery. Uncertainty may dent business and consumer sentiment across unaffected regions, and could weigh on the recovery in business investment.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full report, click here.The RBA is currently running a three-year yield target at 0.1% -- the same level as the cash rate -- and will decide at its July 6 meeting whether to roll it over. A decision to let it lapse would signal greater confidence in the outlook. Similarly, the bank needs to decide if it will extend its QE program that is currently due to expire in September.Lowe says wages growth will need to rise at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target before he raises rates.Anecdotal evidence of labor shortages are growing in Australia, in a signal that employers may need to offer higher wages to attract workers. The government is also trying to help the RBA push down unemployment and boost wages with targeted fiscal assistance.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Study on Inflation Targeting Finds Ranges Beat Hard Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks can better control inflation expectations if they use a range for price growth rather than a precise goal, according to a European Central Bank study that could have implications for the institution’s strategic review.The working paper by Michael Ehrmann, head of the monetary policy research division and a former Bank of Canada official, looked at inflation-targeting strategies in 20 advanced and emerging-market economies.It found that defining a band within which consumer-price growth is considered acceptable bolsters the central bank’s credibility because it is less likely to miss the goal.“The evidence therefore favors the adoption of some sort of interval, be it in the form of a range or a tolerance band around a point target,” Ehrmann said.The ECB is debating whether its inflation goal of “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term” should be changed, as part of wide-ranging review of its policies. While multiple officials have signaled that the phrase is too vague, there is so far no consensus over what should replace it. The decision is due later this year.The U.S. Federal Reserve completed its own review last year with a decision to pursue average inflation targeting, keeping its 2% goal but allowing an overshoot after periods of low price growth. The Bank of England has a target of 2%.The ECB paper also noted differences between jurisdictions should the central bank miss its target. In emerging economies, the worst outcome would be to set a range and fall outside even that, leaving forecasters confused. In advanced economies, the greater danger lies with failing to hit a hard goal.“Missing a target range is particularly damaging for credibility in emerging economies,” Ehrmann wrote. For advanced economies, however, “we find that point targets perform relatively poorly when inflation strays far from target repeatedly, in the sense that inflation expectations become more dependent on realized inflation. This suggests that the economic context matters.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ESG investment as important as divestment from fossil fuels: former Bank of England governor

    Since leaving the top post at the Bank of England last year, former Governor Mark Carney has arguably been the most vocal advocate, in urging financial institutions to align themselves with emissions goals of the Paris climate agreement. But as shareholders increasingly step up pressure, and lawmakers call for stricter regulations around climate disclosures, Carney says fossil fuel divestments shouldn’t be the sole focus of tackling the global crisis.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.