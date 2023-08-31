U.S. markets closed

Dell beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI strength, demand recovery

Reuters
·1 min read
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday, as it benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and stabilizing demand for computer hardware and server products after a months-long slump.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company rose 5% in extended trading.

The results are the latest sign that a downturn in tech spending could be drawing to a close after major networking equipment provider Cisco also beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Dell is also seeing a better demand environment, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said.

The company, which earlier this year slashed more than 6,000 jobs, is expected to see a demand boost for its PowerEdge servers and generative AI designs with Nvidia from rising investments in artificial intelligence by Big Tech companies.

"AI is already showing it's a long-term tailwind, with continued demand growth across our portfolio," Clarke said.

Servers and networking revenue for the second quarter came in at $4.27 billion, up 11% from the first quarter, driven by higher demand for AI-optimized servers, Dell said.

The personal computer maker reported revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 4, compared with estimates of $20.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue at the company's client solutions group - home to its consumer and enterprise PC business - rose 8% from the first quarter to $12.94 billion.

Its infrastructure solutions group which includes servers, storage devices and networking hardware, reported revenue of $8.46 billion, up 11% sequentially.

The results are in sharp contract with rival HP Inc which cut its annual forecast due to a slump in PC demand and weakness in China.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)