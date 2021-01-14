U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,810.89
    +1.05 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,098.05
    +37.58 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,166.61
    +37.66 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.25
    +52.28 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.61
    +0.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.50
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1280
    +0.0400 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7870
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,605.87
    +1,212.28 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.55
    +46.94 (+6.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,801.96
    +56.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,698.26
    +241.67 (+0.85%)
     

Dell pushes more sustainable laptops, heavy-duty gaming PCs at CES 2021

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

Dell (DELL) came into CES 2021 with a number of new products ranging from upgraded monitors to new business machines and high-end gaming systems from its Alienware brand. But one of the biggest themes the company focused on was the sustainability of its product line.

Dell has been working to improve sustainability across its products for years. It already uses recycled materials in its laptops and closed-loop plastics in its displays — meaning if you buy a new Dell monitor, it likely has plastics from an old Dell display.

For 2021, though, the company is going a step further by integrating bioplastics into the lids of its new Latitude 5000 series and Precision 3560.

Dell's Latitude 5000 series laptops use bioplastics from the paper-making process in its lid. (Image: Dell)
Dell's Latitude 5000 series laptops use bioplastics from the paper-making process in its lid. (Image: Dell)

“We're taking byproduct waste from the paper-making process and creating this new biopolymer,” Ed Boyd, senior vice president of Dell’s design group, told Yahoo Finance.

“We've integrated ocean-bound plastics into our packaging, we brought in recycled carbon fiber from the aerospace industry, we've been pulling pollution out of the air and literally creating ink and using it for printing graphics on our packages. So we're doing...a wide array of things,” Boyd explained.

According to Dell, a laptop’s lid is its second heaviest part, which allows the bioplastics, which make up 21% of the lids on the Latitude 5000 and Precision 3560, to have the biggest impact. The company claims that with all of the sustainability measures that have gone into the Latitude 5000 series, the firm will save enough energy to power 5,564 homes for a year.

Working from home and gaming

Of course, Dell’s CES announcements included more than its sustainability efforts. The company also debuted a number of new technologies to benefit the work-from-home crowd. The new 14-inch Latitude 9420 gets a slick webcam with an automatic shutter.

Dell's Latitude 9240 features a Smart Shutter that automatically opens when you start a web chat program, and closes when you're finished. (Image: Dell)
Dell's Latitude 9240 features a Smart Shutter that automatically opens when you start a web chat program, and closes when you're finished. (Image: Dell)

Dubbed ShutterSafe, the shutter will automatically open and close when you log into and out of video chat software. The idea is to ensure you don’t have to rely on a Post-It note to cover your camera when you’re not using it.

“Building that capability, building that intelligence into the systems, so they can really help people get done the stuff they want to do, I think that's been something we've been working on and what...you're seeing this week at CES,” Sam Burd, president of Dell’s client solutions group, told Yahoo Finance.

Then there’s Dell’s Alienware products, which include the new m15 R4 and m17 R4 gaming laptops and the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop. The m15 and m17, which both start at $2,149 and launch Jan. 26, get Nvidia’s (NVDA) new RTX 3000 series graphics chips, meaning they should offer some impressive gaming performance.

The systems use Intel’s (INTC) 10th-generation processors, rather than the company’s new 11th-generation chips, but do get 32GB of RAM. The m17’s display is also available with a wild 360Hz refresh rate, meaning the on-screen image will update incredibly fast, making for a smoother gaming experience.

The Alienware M17 comes equipped with Nvidia's latest RTX 3000 series graphics chip. (Image: Dell)
The Alienware M17 comes equipped with Nvidia's latest RTX 3000 series graphics chip. (Image: Dell)

The Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop, meanwhile, features AMD’s (AMD) Ryzen 5000 series CPU and your choice of an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card or an Nvidia RTX 3000 card. There’s also the option to add up to 128GB of RAM, which is complete overkill.

“I think the gaming space was growing, but we've seen a big surge with the pandemic and people realizing what was possible,” Burd said, adding that gaming is a “great way to blow off some steam” amid the pandemic.

If you’re one of those people who needs to blow off some steam, the R10 desktop is available today starting at $1,079.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Yahoo Finance Tech
Yahoo Finance Tech

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

    The ESG mega-trend sent trillions of dollars pouring in last year. But the real boom could be set to take off beginning January 20th

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • Dow Jones Rallies With '$2 Trillion' Biden Stimulus Plan Due; Intel Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied ahead of the expected unveiling of a massive new coronavirus stimulus plan by President-elect Joe Biden.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) We will start with Theravance, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing organ-specific medications. It’s current pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory lung and intestinal conditions, as well as neurogenicorthostatic hypotension. The research programs range from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials. Theravance already has YUPELRI on the market as a COPD treatment. YUPELRI underlies the lion’s share of Theravance’s revenue, which in Q3 reach $18.3 million. This was up 47% year-over-year, and was driven by a 124% increase in YUPELRI sales. Of more immediate interest to investors is Trelegy Ellipta, GlaxoSmithKline’s new once daily inhaler medication developed as a maintenance treatment for asthma, which was approved by the FDA in September, 2020. This approval will give Theravance a slice of the income on a drug with a broad potential audience, as asthma affects more than 350 million people globally. Theravance owns royalty rights on Trelegy, with income estimated at 5.5% to 8.5% of total sales. Trelegy was initially approved in the US as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD. Like many biopharmas, Theravance has high overhead and its approved drugs are at the start of their profitable lives. This keeps the net earnings and revenues down, at least for the near-term, and leads to a discount share price – TBPH has slipped 32% over the past 52 weeks. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges remains bullish on Theravance, mainly due to the combination of its robust pipeline and its approved treatments for lung diseases. “Theravance’s respiratory medicines are its key near-term valuation drivers… We still forecast ~$2.4B in WW Triple sales at peak (2027E). Beyond TBPH’s commercial/partnered assets, the company is also developing an improved JAK inhibitor (JAKi) partnered with JNJ (OP) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI) TD-9855 (ampreloxetine) for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Each of these drugs leverages novel delivery of unique compounds against proven mechanisms-of-action and could offer superior safety and/or treatment effect, from their wider therapeutic windows,” Porges noted. To this end, Porges rates TBPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and gives it a $35 price target, implying an impressive one-year upside of 104%. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 5 reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. TBPH shares are priced at $16.95, and their $33.60 average price target suggests a 97% upside from that level. (See TBPH stock analysis on TipRanks) NiSource, Inc. (NI) NiSource is a utility holding company, with subsidiaries in the natural gas and electricity sectors. NiSource provides power and gas to over 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The majority of NiSource’s customers, about 88%, are in the gas sector; the company’s electric operations serve customers in Indiana only. The company saw revenues in the third quarter come in at $902 million, down from $962 in the prior quarter and $931 in the year-ago quarter. Overall, however, revenues have conformed to the company’s historic pattern: The second and third quarters are relatively low, while the top line increases with cold weather in Q4 and peaks in Q1. This is typical of utility companies in North America. Despite the lower year-over-year revenues, NiSource has felt confident enough to maintain its dividend payment, holding it steady at 21 cents per common share through 2020. This annualizes to 84 cents, and gives a yield of 3.8%. Not only has the company felt confident to pay income to shareholders, it has also felt confident to invest heavily in renewable energy resources. The company has a FY20 capital spending plan exceeding $1.7 billion, and is guiding toward $1.3 billion for FY21. These expenditures will fund ‘green’ energy projects. NI is currently trading at $21.67, a striking distance from its 52-week low. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price gives investors an attractive entry point today. Argus analyst Gary Hovis rates NI a Buy along with a $32 price target. This figure implies a 48% upside from current levels. (To watch Hovis' track record, click here) "NI shares appear favorably valued at 18.1-times our 2021 EPS estimate, below the average multiple of 21.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities," Hovis noted. "NiSource could also become a buyout target, as larger utilitiesand private equity firms have purchased smaller utilities because oftheir stable earnings growth and above-average dividend yields." Overall, Wall Street sees a clear path forward for NiSource – a fact clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are selling for $21.68, and the average price target of $28.75 suggests an upside of ~32% on the one-year timeframe. (See NI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Virgin Galactic, Space Stocks Soar As Tesla Bull Eyes New ETF

    Virgin Galactic and other space stocks jumped Thursday on hopes for a new space-focused exchange traded fund.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 156% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 156% growth.

  • Buy Shopify, ServiceNow, and 5 Other Cloud Stocks, Says Oppenheimer

    Analyst Brian Schwartz says that investors may need to be more selective this year after last year’s rally in cloud-software stocks. But he still has plenty of ideas for stocks to buy.

  • Petco spikes 44% on its first day of trading: Here's how the stock is doing

    Shares of Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) opened at $26 each on Thursday, about 44% higher than the company’s IPO price. The stock was trading as high as 55% during the first minutes after its public debut.

  • Invest in Delta Air? Nah, I'm Sticking With Just One Airline and It's Not Them

    Delta Air Lines reports... and you thought that the big banks led off earnings season. Delta Air Lines posted the firm's fourth quarter financial results on Thursday morning. As readers know, I have been long Southwest Airlines for some time.

  • I’m pregnant, just lost my job to COVID and have $15,000 in a 401(k) — can my husband and I ever retire?

    We regret our lack of retirement savings, though we barely had money to save then. To know if you’re truly on track, or not, you’d have to do a more comprehensive analysis, including how much you expect to need in retirement and what sources of income you’ll have in retirement, such as any personal savings, a pension and Social Security.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'Be careful not to exit too early' on easy monetary policy

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday said that the time to raise interest rates "is no time soon."

  • FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks May Be Out Of Juice: Analyst

    Plug Power and FuelCell Energy received bearish marks from an analyst after they surged in recent months.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • GameStop Stock Is up 100% in Two Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    On Wednesday, GameStop (GME) stock recorded its largest ever one day share haul, surging by a massive 57% in the session. This was followed by today's 28% jump. There appears to be some disagreement on Wall Street as to the cause behind the monster moves. As the stock has recently had extremely high short interest, some have put it down to a short squeeze. While Ihor Dusaniwsky, of predictive analytics company S3 Partners, believes the short covering was partly behind the buying spree, he doesn’t see it as the main reason for the surge. Rather, the reason lies elsewhere. “GME’s board shake-up and stronger holiday sales is causing a long-buying tsunami, which is the primary factor for the price move,” Dusaniwsky noted. On Monday, GameStop announced holiday quarter sales increased by 4.8% on a comparable-store basis while the company’s e-commerce sales jumped 308%, although overall sales dropped by 3.1%. Also, on Monday, the video game retailer announced that is refreshing its broad. The company said it hand RC Ventures - one of its largest shareholders - three new seats on the board of directors. One of these will go to Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen. RC Ventures has previously said GameStop should review its strategy and pivot toward becoming more of a digital-centric technology company. While investors flocked to the stock since the dual announcements, for Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, the comps figure was “below expectations.” While Pachter believes GameStop is “well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches,” the outlook remains too cloudy for him to truly get behind the stock at present. “The global pandemic remains a hurdle, and we expect it to remain a hurdle until the majority of GameStop’s addressable market is vaccinated. That said, we think that is likely to happen sometime around mid-2021, and we expect GameStop to complete its reboot initiative and the expansion of its ecommerce omnichannel solution by that time,” the analyst said. “We have a positive bias, and we think the company is positioned to generate solid profits in 2021 and beyond, but until we have greater visibility, we are unprepared to upgrade.” Accordingly, Pachter reiterated a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on GME shares backed by a $16 price target. Following the recent surge, the figure now suggests downside of ~60%. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here) There’s even more downside according to the analyst consensus. The average price target stands at $10.72, indicating ~73% drop from current levels. Based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds and 2 Sells, the stock qualifies with a Hold consensus rating. (See GME stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Qualcomm Stock Breaks Out As Wireless Chipmaker Makes Big Moves

    Qualcomm stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the wireless chipmaker benefits from expected smartphone sales growth this year. Qualcomm stock surged into a buy zone on Thursday morning.

  • Poshmark soars 140% on public debut: Here's how the stock is doing

    Shares of Poshmark (POSH) are soaring more than 140% during the first minutes after its IPO.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Is Launching a Space ETF. The Sector Is Soaring.

    Although the fund isn’t on the market yet and its exact holdings are unknown, the news itself was bullish enough to spark a rally in many companies related to the space business.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.