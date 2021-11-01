U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0220
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,677.20
    -325.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.88
    +25.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Dell Technologies Announces Completion of VMware Spin-off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership of VMware Inc. The spin-off was completed through a special dividend of 30,678,605 shares of VMware Class A Common Stock and 307,221,836 shares of VMware Class B Common Stock distributed to Dell's stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021. Each share of VMware Class B Common Stock was converted into one share of VMware Class A Common Stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell's stockholders of such shares. Dell stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of VMware Class A Common Stock. The spin-off creates two standalone companies positioned for growth in the data era.

Dell Technologies and VMware will retain a strong and unique commercial agreement that preserves the most valuable parts of the companies' relationship, such as the co-development of critical solutions and alignment on sales and marketing activities, while allowing strategic flexibility. VMware will continue to use Dell Financial Services to help its customers finance their digital transformations.

"Today marks an important milestone for both Dell and VMware. We are unlocking significant value for stakeholders, while maintaining our close partnership in sales, support and innovation for our customers," said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. "We are full speed ahead, solving customer problems, driving progress and capturing opportunities in areas like multi-cloud, edge and telecom."

VMware has also distributed a special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to all VMware shareholders, including Dell Technologies, which has received $9.3 billion and will use the funds to pay down debt. Dell Technologies has received Investment Grade corporate family ratings from all three major credit rating agencies.

Michael Dell will remain chair and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, as well as chair of the VMware board. The VMware board of directors is unchanged.

Information about the foregoing matters and other information can be found in the company's current report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-announces-completion-of-vmware-spin-off-301413240.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: 'We have to be cautious' going into the winter season, doctor says

    Dr. Anthony Harris, HFit Health CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Earnings season has been ‘fast and furious’: CIO

    Michael Sheldon, RDM Financial Group at Hightower Executive Director and CIO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, earnings season, and inflation.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

    Meanwhile, shares of the cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital are way down today, although volatile overall.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which are b

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.

  • Better Buy: Magnite vs. PubMatic

    Adtech companies help advertisers effectively deliver ads to a targeted audience by using technology to make the process more efficient and valuable. Instead of an advertiser placing ads in front of a broad audience like in a newspaper, adtech companies find the most efficient places for advertisers to place their ads.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve