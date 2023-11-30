Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dell Technologies (DELL) reported $22.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.92 billion, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group : $12.28 billion compared to the $13.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group : $8.50 billion compared to the $8.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

Net Revenue- Other businesses : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer : $2.44 billion versus $2.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.

Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage : $3.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial : $9.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking : $4.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

Operating Income- Client Solutions Group : $925 million compared to the $888.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

