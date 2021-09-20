ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will hold a securities analyst meeting on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET. Speakers will include chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Dell, along with other key members of the executive leadership team, with significant time allotted for Q&A.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-securities-analyst-meeting-on-september-23-301380019.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies