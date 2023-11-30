Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Reports Mixed Fiscal Q3 2024 Results Amidst Revenue Decline

DELL reports a 10% year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue, totaling $22.3 billion.

Operating income fell to $1.5 billion, with non-GAAP figures reaching $2 billion, marking a decrease from the previous year.

Diluted EPS stood at $1.36, with non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.88, as the company maintains a strong cash flow from operations.

On November 30, 2023, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) released its 8-K filing, revealing a challenging third quarter for fiscal year 2024. The company saw a 10% decrease in revenue year-over-year, with net revenue falling to $22.3 billion. Despite the downturn, DELL managed to generate an operating income of $1.5 billion and a non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion, though these figures represent a 16% and 17% decline respectively compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

DELL's net income showed a significant increase to $1,004 million, up 317% from the previous year, primarily due to a lower comparative base affected by specific charges in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a substantial rise to $1.36, a 312% increase, with non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.88. The company's cash flow from operations remained robust at $2.2 billion for the quarter, contributing to a total of $9.9 billion over the last twelve months.

Segment Performance and Corporate Developments

The Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) reported flat sequential revenue at $8.5 billion, a 12% decrease year-over-year. Servers and networking revenue saw a 9% sequential increase, attributed to AI-optimized servers, while storage revenue declined by 8% sequentially. The Client Solutions Group (CSG) experienced an 11% year-over-year revenue decrease to $12.3 billion. DELL's CFO, Yvonne McGill, highlighted the company's ability to generate strong cash flow through profitability and working capital efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

DELL's balance sheet reflects a cash and investment balance of $9.9 billion. The company's total current assets stood at $36.9 billion, with a slight decrease in cash and cash equivalents from the previous fiscal year-end. Total liabilities amounted to $85.8 billion, with a stockholders' equity deficit of $2.6 billion. The cash flow statements indicate a healthy operating cash flow, despite a decrease in cash from investing and financing activities.

Story continues

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, emphasized the company's focus on extending leadership positions and capitalizing on new opportunities for growth, particularly in the generative AI space. DELL has expanded its portfolio to support customers' performance, cost, and security needs across various environments.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

While DELL faces headwinds with declining revenue and operating income, its strong cash flow and strategic investments in emerging technologies like generative AI may position the company for future growth. Investors and analysts will likely monitor DELL's ability to navigate the current market challenges while maintaining profitability and cash flow stability.

For a detailed breakdown of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)'s financial results and further insights into the company's performance, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dell Technologies Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

