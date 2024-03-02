Dell Technologies Inc. Just Beat EPS By 15%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 38% over the past week following Dell Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:DELL) latest full-year results. Revenues were US$88b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$4.36 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 15%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the 18 analysts covering Dell Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$93.4b in 2025. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$4.55, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$92.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.05 in 2025. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 37% to US$115. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Dell Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$140 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Dell Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.7% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.8% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Dell Technologies is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Dell Technologies following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Dell Technologies analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Dell Technologies , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

