Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Dell Technologies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dell Technologies has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $79.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dell Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Dell Technologies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Dell Technologies paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Dell Technologies has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. Dell Technologies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Dell Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Dell Technologies for the upcoming dividend? We love that Dell Technologies is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Dell Technologies, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Dell Technologies has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dell Technologies you should know about.

