Dell Technologies to present at Bank of America's View from the Top CEO Series

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that chair and chief executive officer, Michael Dell, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)
Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

# # #

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-bank-of-americas-view-from-the-top-ceo-series-301455038.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

