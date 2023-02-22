U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in March

·1 min read

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
2:55 p.m. CT / 3:55 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conference-in-march-301753096.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

