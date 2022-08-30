U.S. markets closed

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)
Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference – New York, N.Y.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET
Speaker: Michael Dell

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference – San Francisco, Calif.
Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
5:45 p.m. CT / 6:45 p.m. ET
Speaker: Chuck Whitten

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conferences-in-september-301615085.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

