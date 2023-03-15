U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Dell Technologies Strengthens Security Portfolio with New Services and Solutions

·6 min read

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)
Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

News summary

  • Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus blocks routes to cyberattacks and accelerates recovery

  • Dell extends threat management capabilities across endpoints, networks and clouds with addition of CrowdStrike

  • Dell Secured Component Verification offers expanded cloud-based option, delivering additional supply chain assurance

  • Dell Product Success Accelerator for Cyber Recovery helps protect critical data from cyber threats

Full story

Dell Technologies is announcing new security services and solutions to help organizations protect against threats, respond to attacks and secure their devices, systems and clouds.

Seventy-two percent of IT business leaders and professionals believe the changing working world exposes their organization to even greater risk.i The highly distributed IT environment creates new opportunities for cybercriminals and requires organizations to transform their approach to securing and recovering their data and systems. Dell's new security offerings help tackle these challenges so organizations can reduce risk and protect their business.

"Our partnership with Dell Technologies is invaluable for achieving our IT goals while securing our data and patients' sensitive information at a time when health care institutions are prime targets for cyberattacks," said Theodore Fotias, vice president, IT Infrastructure, Phoenix Children's Hospital. "Dell security solutions give us the peace of mind we need to focus on what matters most: delivering the best possible research and care to our patients."

"Security is embedded in Dell's DNA. It's built into our designs, infrastructure, supply chain and our products," said Matt Baker, senior vice president of Corporate Strategy, Dell Technologies. "Our growing portfolio of security services and solutions is helping organizations tackle their toughest security challenges and addressing the increasing complexity of how they stay secure across networks, devices and systems. We're helping customers double down on resilience in a challenging environment."

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Pro Plus helps safeguard IT environments

Dell is expanding the capabilities of its MDR offering with Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus, a fully managed security operations solution that helps organizations prevent, respond and recover from security threats.

With Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus, Dell protects endpoints, infrastructure, software, hardware and clouds by:

  • Delivering 24x7 threat detection and investigation while also identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing patching.

  • Conducting breach and attack simulations to ensure an organization's existing security controls, including web or email gateway settings, are configured and working properly.

  • Carrying out penetration testing to find vulnerable pathways into an organization's environment utilizing the same techniques seasoned hackers use, flagging potentially suspicious activity and recommending security posture improvements.

  • Providing year-round cybersecurity training in concise, easy-to-learn modules to improve employee awareness of risks and encourage best practices.

  • Offering Incident Recovery Care to quickly deploy certified experts to assess a security incident and get the customer back to business if a breach occurs.

Dell augments its threat management portfolio with CrowdStrike

In addition to a managed services approach, Dell empowers organizations to design, manage and secure their own IT environments. Dell now offers customers more choice in cybersecurity software with the addition of CrowdStrike Falcon into its SafeGuard and Response portfolio. With CrowdStrike's industry leading cloud native platform, organizations can access an extended suite of defenses that accelerate threat investigation and response to protect critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data. Adding CrowdStrike to the portfolio makes it easier for organizations to rely on Dell for their expanding security needs, including on their journey to a Zero Trust architecture with scalable and best-in-class solutions.

Dell delivers hardware protections to Dell commercial PCs

Dell builds the industry's most secure commercial PCs.ii Providing organizations an additional boost of confidence with integration between Dell's PC design and supply chain, Dell is launching a cloud-based version of its Secured Component Verification (SCV) offering. The enhanced solution gives enterprise customers added security assurance that their PCs arrive as they were ordered and built from the factory.

Secured Component Verification on Cloud helps reduce the risk of product tampering of Dell commercial PCs. Dell generates a digital certificate, stored in a secure cloud environment, that documents key PC components in the factory. Upon delivery, IT teams can review the PCs against their corresponding certificates to verify component integrity. This unique offering also allows IT teams to verify an entire PC fleet in a single view versus each device locally, providing an additional layer of security while saving time.

Product Success Accelerator for Cyber Recovery helps protect against attacks

To help organizations prepare for a potential cybersecurity event, Dell is introducing Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Cyber Recovery. The new service streamlines the implementation and operation of a more secure, isolated Cyber Recovery vault so organizations can protect critical data and maintain business continuity.

Joining Dell's growing portfolio of cyber recovery solutions and services, PSX for Cyber Recovery is the first standardized, outcome-based service available within the new PSX family. Companies can choose from three levels of assistance based on their needs.

  • Ready includes planning workshops, installation and configuration of a Dell Cyber Recovery vault, a runbook, a success plan and cybersecurity skills training

  • Optimize adds quarterly vault assessments, recommendations for the environment, including updates, patches and policies, and assisted restore test simulations.

  • Operate adds ongoing operational assistance to monitor and investigate activity, initiate corrective actions and provide support in the event of a cyberattack.

Additional quotes

"MDR is an accelerant for security teams to quickly identify and close gaps, deploy modern, integrated technology, and guide future security strategies," said Dave Gruber, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "With the complexity and broader reach of potential attacks, Dell's recent services and solutions additions demonstrate their understanding and commitment to helping IT and security leaders grow and operationalize security programs capable of keeping up with and defending rapidly changing IT infrastructure."

Availability

  • Dell Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus is now globally available directly and through channel partners.

  • Incident Recovery Care is now available in North America.

  • Dell SafeGuard and Response with CrowdStrike is now globally available.

  • Dell Secured Component Verification on Cloud will be available globally for Dell commercial PCs in May.

  • Dell Product Success Accelerator for Cyber Recovery is now available directly and through channel partners in North America.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies  
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

i Dell Breakthrough Study, April 2022.
ii Based on Dell internal analysis, September 2022. Not all features available with all PCs. Additional purchase required for some features.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-strengthens-security-portfolio-with-new-services-and-solutions-301772270.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

