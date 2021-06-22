U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Dell Technologies, UserTesting, Movile, Pilot and oVice to offer mini masterclasses at TC Early Stage 2021

Alexandra Ames
·4 min read

Hey you there — early-stage founders. Yes, you. TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising, our mini masterclass in entrepreneurship, is right around the proverbial corner. And by mini we mean it’s just two days — July 8-9. There’s nothing mini about the expert advice, information and actionable tips you’ll glean from attending this event.

Buy your pass today and get ready to learn how to build a better startup without reinventing the wheel (good thing we don’t charge by the cliché).

Day one is packed with presentations by a passel of outstanding subject-matter experts. Don’t miss these sponsored breakout sessions — they cover essential topics such as value-added investing, crafting customer experience, building high-performance teams and how to stand out while fundraising.

Check the agenda for exact times in your specific time zone.

More than Capital – Value Add Investing: There is a wide variety of capital outlets available for entrepreneurs to consider. Today more than ever, founders are seeking out investors that can deliver value add services to support startups throughout their growth journey. Dell Technologies Capital’s Chris Hillock will discuss the firm’s Portfolio Development Practice, and how their team of company builders helps founding team’s establish and hone product market fit, develop scaling strategies, and provide unique access to the Go to Market capabilities of the Dell Technologies Organization. Presented by Dell for Entrepreneurs.

Iterating More Effectively with Feedback: A great product alone is not enough. To be successful, early-stage companies need to optimize all phases of the customer journey. This session will include tactics, best practices, and case studies on how to use customer feedback to understand customer needs, craft more compelling messaging, and improve all phases of the customer experience. Presented by Nate Wright, VP of product marketing at UserTesting.

Inspiring High-performance Teams — The Movile Way: Big dreams – unbelievably big ones – can really help people see the future. And they will rally your team to move faster, together. Learn the proven methodology taught at universities like Harvard and Stanford to create a highly effective, “can do” culture to catapult your startup to the next level. And continue to attract and retain talent, because sizable ambitions inspire teams based on Movile’s wildly successful “Mobile Dream” internship and recruitment program. Presented by Patrick Hruby, CEO, and Luciana Carvalho, VP, at Movile.

Standing Out During Your Fundraising Process: Fundraising is never easy, but the right preparation can make all the difference. Three-time founder Waseem Daher joins Katie Myrick, Pilot’s GM, to share the KPIs investors look for, which questions they ask, and what you need to succeed at the various stages of investment. Currently CEO of Pilot, which specializes in bookkeeping, tax and CFO services for high-growth startups, Waseem is a three-time entrepreneur with two successful exits. Presented by Pilot.

How to survive high-speed startup growth during COVID-19 and retooling for growth opportunities in post-pandemic: On a journey to build a virtual real estate world? Meet oVice — an early-stage startup that witnessed massive growth and became the top virtual space in Japan in less than one year. In this session, you will hear from CFO, Daniel Buckley and Shinji Asada, CEO of One Capital and lead investor of oVice, on how to effectively scale as you grow without imploding. Presented by oVice.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising takes place on July 8-9. Grab a pass today and take maximum advantage of this mini masterclass.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2021 – Marketing & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

