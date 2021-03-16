U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.84
    -1.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,819.57
    -133.89 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,520.12
    +60.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,329.63
    -30.54 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.71
    -0.68 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9830
    -0.1500 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,207.03
    -1,194.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.84
    +16.74 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Dell's 40-inch ultrawide monitor is the best kind of excess

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

There are few gadgets I love as much as ultrawide monitors, specifically the 34-inch variety. Their 21x9 aspect ratio is perfect for putting two full-sized windows side-by-side. And that extreme wideness makes games more immersive too, as they fill your peripheral vision. Ultrawides are shorter, so they don't make me feel like I'm just staring at a giant TV all day. After rocking a 34-inch Dell ultrawide screen for years, I could never see myself going back to anything smaller. I was happy. Satisfied, even.

Then Dell introduced its new UltraSharp 40, a 40-inch 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) ultrawide screen, and all of that healthy contentment flew out the window. I've briefly tested larger displays, like Samsung's wild 49-inch gaming entry, but I found that to be excessive. A 40-inch screen wouldn't be that much bigger than my 34-inch, so it would be a more reasonable upgrade. And after testing it out for the past few months, I can see why many professionals would be eager to drop $2,100 (currently $1,680 on sale) on Dell's new beauty. The only issue? It's clearly not meant for games.

1 / 8

The UltraSharp 40 didn't waste any time wowing me. I immediately noticed that my desktop background image of my daughter Sophia had significantly more detail. Her yellow jacket almost jumped off the screen, and I could make out more color in her rosy cheeks. It genuinely felt like I was seeing that photo for the first time — it looked great on my previous monitor, but everything was a bit more muted.

Sure, the 40-inch size is certainly impressive, especially if you're used to sub-30-inch screens. But I was surprised to find that the color reproduction was the feature that continually wowed me. It didn't matter if I was just reading news on the web, photo editing or stalking my prey in Hitman 3, the monitor seemed almost eager to show off its vibrancy.

Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor
Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor

While it doesn't support HDR, the UltraSharp 40's color reproduction displayed more dynamic range than I've ever seen in a computer screen. It supports 100% of the SRGB gamut, 100% of Rec. 709 and 98 percent of DCI-P3. It's the latter standard that really gives the UltraSharp 40 its visual oomph — DCI-P3 has a 25 percent larger color gamut than SRGB. Overall, Dell says the UltraSharp 40 can display 1.07 billion colors with a sharp 140ppi pixel density. It tops out at 300 nits of brightness though, which is fine for dealing with productivity apps and media creation, but it's easily bested by anything with true HDR.

I found the UltraSharp 40 to be most useful when I really wanted to dive into professional work, like full-screen video editing, or prepping long podcast recordings. It was nice to be able to make Audacity take up the entire display, so that I was basically swimming in the audio timeline. Juggling multiple windows at once was a dream, especially for playing documentaries and YouTube videos on the side while I worked. It was also perfect for diving into full-screen videos, especially anamorphic widescreen content that filled up the entire display, like the Tenet trailer below.

Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor
Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor

But the size of the screen also got a bit awkward when it came to recording podcasts. I had to lean to reach my table-mounted mic, and for video calls I had to balance my webcam on one side of the monitor. That's not hard to live with, but it was often awkward to read text and windows from the far side of the screen. On video calls, it almost looked as if I was rudely ignoring everything that was happening.

Now you'd think a massive screen would be perfect for gaming, but the reality is a bit more complicated on PCs. The UltraSharp 40's unique 5K resolution was just too much for my system to render natively for modern games, even though I'm running an RTX 3080. Many titles also don't recognize that resolution at all, so you're forced to play at lower settings with black bars on the screen. Cyberpunk 2077 ran perfectly on my old screen at 3,440 by 1,440 pixels with maxed out graphics and ray tracing settings. But that resolution wasn't available on the UltraSharp 40, so I had to play in 4K with black bars. (1,440p was also an option, but that seemed like a serious step down for such a pricey screen.)

For less demanding games, like Hades, it was nice to have enough screen space to play and watch videos (or keep an eye on Slack for work, ahem) at the same time. I also didn't have much of an issue with the UltraSharp 40's 5ms response time. But it became clear pretty quickly that this isn't really a monitor meant for gamers. And honestly, that's fine. There are a slew of screens on the market with features gamers actually want, like high refresh rates, faster response times, NVIDIA's GSYNC and free sync.

Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor
Dell UltraSharp 40 ultrawide monitor

The UltraSharp 40 is clearly targeting professionals more than gamers. And it certainly has enough ports for serious work, including one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connection with power delivery for laptops. It also serves as a PC hub, with five USB Type A connections, a 3.5 millimeter audio jack and Ethernet. I could see it being particularly useful if you're running a laptop with limited ports.

While it may seem like an extravagance at $2,100 (or even $1,680 on sale), the UltraSharp 40 has a lot going for it in the world of pricey monitors. LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K, one of the best monitors Apple sells alongside Macs, costs $1,300. And while it does have better color accuracy than Dell’s screen, I’d argue the additional space is more compelling. And if you don’t need the high resolution and color accuracy from the UltraSharp 40, Dell’s other ultrawide options like the UltraSharp 38 ($1,090) and 34 Curved USB-C monitor ($655), are cheaper gateways to the world of very long screens. Dell’s UltraSharp 49 ($1,290) is the biggest of the bunch, but I wouldn’t recommend that for first-time ultrawide shoppers. Just like with Samsung’s massive 49-inch gaming monitor, sometimes going too wide can get in the way of your productivity.

Most people don’t need everything the UltraSharp 40 offers, especially when there are a slew of cheaper ultrawide options out there. But if you’re the type of user who demands color accuracy with a massive amount of screen space, it’s certainly worth considering.

Recommended Stories

  • Fender's hybrid Acoustasonic guitar is more than an experiment

    The hybrid acoustic-electric guitar line from Fender grows to become more than an experiment.

  • Former Stadia chief Jade Raymond is making a new game for PlayStation

    Raymond has opened an independent studio with backing from Sony.

  • Intel's 11th-gen desktop CPUs could win gamers back from AMD

    Intel has finally divulged more details about its 11th-gen Rocket Lake S desktop CPUs.

  • Corsair’s new 60-percent keyboard is a rare and overpriced misstep

    Corsair's new 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard isn't really bad, but it also isn't particularly good either.

  • Animal Crossing adds a whoopie cushion in time for April Fool's Day

    Nintendo will celebrate Animal Crossing: New Horizon's first birthday with a free update on March 18th.

  • Amazon's union-busting drives exposed in NYT report

    Amazon's labor practices come under heavy scrutiny in the run-up to Alabama's crucial union vote.

  • Dropbox will let users store 50 passwords for free

    Free Dropbox accounts will soon have access to Passwords, letting them store 50 logins across three devices.

  • Google's latest Nest Hub smart display detects motion to track your sleep

    With the second Nest Hub, Google has added a surprise feature: a Soli radar sensor that detects motion and uses that data to determine if you're asleep.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Willow smart breast pumps are $75 off right now at Amazon

    WIllow's pumps are now $75 off with code

  • Instagram stops adults from DMing teens who don't follow them

    Instagram is making it harder for creeps by preventing adults from sending DMs to teens that don't follow them, and making it harder to find those teens.

  • 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller adds back paddles and a quick profile switcher

    8BitDo has launched the 8BitDo Pro 2 as a follow-up to the SN30 Pro+ Bluetooth controller that came out in 2019, and it offers additional features for the same price.

  • CDC removes false Trump-era Covid recommendations that purported to come from scientists

    New director says of sweeping agency-wide review: ‘It is imperative for the American people to trust CDC’

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.