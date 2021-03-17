The Morning After: Your work-from-home setup needs a 40-inch upgrade

I’m sure some of you are sick of working from home, hunched over tiny laptops. It’s definitely a smart time to upgrade your work PC setup. Engadget already covered standing desks and our favorite WFH upgrades a while ago, but I’ve long had my eyes on an ultrawide monitor; something I could effortlessly combine Slack, web-browsing and more on while writing my words for this very site.

Dell UltraSharp 40

Fortunately, there’s Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar, who’s already dabbled in excessive 49-inch PC monitors. He’s now tested out Dell’s new UltraSharp 40 , a 40-inch 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) screen that’s very much aimed at buttoned-down get-business-done types and not gamers in pursuit of low ms responses.

The UltraSharp 40 has enough ports for serious work, including DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connection with power delivery for laptops. There’s also five USB Type A connections, a 3.5 millimeter audio jack and Ethernet. In a lot of ways, it’s a PC hub with a screen, in a lot of ways... Just one that costs $2,100 (or $1,680 if you manage to find it on sale). Read on for Devindra’s full review.

— Mat Smith

Graham Ivan Clark has pleaded guilty to 30 charges.

Twitter

The teenage hacker who authorities accused of being the mastermind behind the infamous Twitter Bitcoin hack last year, has pleaded guilty to all 30 of the charges he faced. As part of the deal, he agreed to serve a three-year prison sentence at a juvenile facility. As he was 17 years old at the time of arrest, he was classified as a "youthful offender" under Florida law, which meant he avoided the minimum 10-year sentence that adults would have been handed.

Elon Musk tweeted that SN11 is ‘almost ready to fly.’

SpaceX SN10

Before things went boom on the landing pad, SpaceX’s last high-altitude flight test was pretty incredible. Now the company has released a high-quality video that ends just after its vehicle touches down in one piece.

They'll receive benefits like pension pay and holiday time.

Starting today, Uber will classify all of its UK-based drivers as workers. While not full employees of the company, more than 70,000 drivers will now have access to benefits like a minimum wage, holiday pay and a pension. In a filing with the SEC, Uber said it would enroll eligible drivers in a plan where the company will contribute approximately three percent of their pay toward their pension. It will also provide all drivers with paid holiday time at a rate of 12.07 percent of their earnings.

This year’s flagship CPU is 14 percent faster while running ‘Flight Simulator’ in 1080p.

The 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors launched worldwide on March 16, 2021, are led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11900K. It can reach speeds up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel has finally given us more information about its next family of desktop CPUs, codenamed Rocket Lake S. The fastest offering will be the Core i9-11900K, an 8-core chip that reaches up to 5.3GHz on a single core. Notably, that's two fewer cores than last year's 10900K. Devindra Hardawar explains what performance Intel has been able to wring out of its aging 14nm process, and how that compares to the competition from AMD for gamers and professionals.

This high-tech blend of acoustic and electric is unique and expensive.

Fender

We’ve been playing Fender’s next-gen Acoustasonic guitar, which attempts to offer acoustic sounds in a very electric-looking package. And what a premium package it is, with an ocean turquoise finish and solid materials. Managing Editor Terrence O’Brien gets musical again, and he’s almost won over. Oh, and it’s $2,000.

The first D&D game published by Wizards of the Coast.

Dark Alliance

While there have been plenty of games that dance around the themes and gameplay dynamics of Dungeons and Dragons, its creators, Wizards of the Coast, have never published a video game. The company will, though, this June, with Dark Alliance launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Steam. It will offer free upgrades from PS4 and Xbox One to new-generation consoles, too. Each of the four characters on offer (fighter, rogue, barbarian and ranger) has its own playstyle and custom abilities, and you'll unlock more skills and better gear as you progress. And, in true D&D style, you can play co-op with up to three of your friends.

