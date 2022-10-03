U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,662.70
    +77.08 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,388.47
    +662.96 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,759.42
    +183.80 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.30
    +41.59 (+2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    +3.01 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.60
    +29.60 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.41
    +1.37 (+7.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    +0.0037 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5930
    -0.2110 (-5.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0145 (+1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3140
    -0.4150 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,438.92
    +311.56 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.96
    +7.60 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.89
    +10.08 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Deloitte Acquires SFL Scientific's Business to Enhance Cutting Edge AI and Science-based Capabilities

·4 min read

SFL Scientific brings deep experience and proven track record in AI strategy and development that extends Deloitte's market-leading AI and data science services and solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has acquired the business of SFL Scientific, a leading, award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and data science consulting firm. This acquisition underscores Deloitte's commitment to investing in the capabilities that public and private sector clients need to transform their businesses for future success. Combining SFL Scientific's deep science and analytics knowledge with Deloitte's breadth of AI capabilities and industry depth and experience further positions Deloitte as an AI leader, advances its ability to deliver AI-fueled transformations for clients, and accelerates the growth of its AI market share.

As used in this document, &quot;Deloitte&quot; means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)
As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)

"As our clients advance their enterprise AI journeys, they require the comprehensive and sophisticated experience that SFL Scientific delivers," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The acquisition builds on an already strong relationship between our two organizations serving both commercial and public sector clients. Additionally, it will help us advise clients with the best approach to how AI can help transform their business, implement scalable capabilities to drive that transformation, and provide ongoing support to continually improve investments with AI-infused tech."

SFL Scientific has a proven track record serving large, market-leading organizations in the private and public sectors, successfully delivering high-quality, novel and complex projects, and offering deep domain and scientific capabilities. SFL Scientific's team of experienced AI strategists, data scientists, and AI engineers serve as trusted advisors to executives, helping them understand and evaluate new and essential areas for AI investment and identify unique opportunities to transform their businesses.

"Combining SFL Scientific's specialized AI strategy knowledge with Deloitte's breadth of AI technological capabilities and industry depth will advance our AI leadership, accelerate our AI market share, and position Deloitte as a trusted advisor helping our enterprise clients transform their businesses through the power of AI," said Nitin Mittal, AI co-leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Acquiring SFL Scientific's business reinforces Deloitte as the destination for a rich career in AI, and fortifies our commitment to fostering an environment to advance technical excellence and technology development and growing leading teams of data scientists, strategists, and technologists, all in support of delivering AI-fueled transformations for clients. "We are excited to join forces with Deloitte. Combining our high caliber AI talent with Deloitte's broad domain knowledge and implementation capabilities is the catalyst to accelerate solving scientific and operational challenges with AI," said Michael Segala, Ph.D., CEO, SFL Scientific.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-acquires-sfl-scientifics-business-to-enhance-cutting-edge-ai-and-science-based-capabilities-301638988.html

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • China likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy

    Chinese refiners are likely to boost refined oil products exports in the last two months of 2022 and into early 2023 after receiving the biggest allocation from Beijing this year, trade sources and analysts said on Monday. The increase in Chinese exports is likely to help stabilise global oil markets and partly replace supplies from Russia which will be hit by European Union embargoes in coming months. "A ramp-up in product exports from China will support energy-starved oil markets considerably as there are concerns about an impending EU embargo on Russian supplies," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansStocks Climb After Selloff as Yields Get Res

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.

  • US Manufacturing Downshifts as Orders Shrink, ISM Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US manufacturing stumbled in September to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted for the third time in four months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansStocks Climb After Selloff as Yields Get Re

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris to Buy Part of Viasat’s Government-Systems Unit

    Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. agreed to buy a military-communications business from satellite specialist Viasat for $1.96 billion. The companies unveiled the deal Monday, confirming a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The business, known as Link 16 Tactical Data Links, is a portion of Viasat’s government-systems segment.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus

    ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

    U.S. natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last two years, a price spike that is, in part, due to the country’s booming LNG industry

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

    Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. But used-car dealer CarMax Inc rang the alarm bells on Thursday, suggesting consumers were beginning to pull back from big-ticket purchases due to decades-high inflation.

  • Rivian taps Capital One exec Diane Lye as its first CIO

    Rivian has hired Diane Lye as its first chief information officer, a position that the EV maker says is necessary to expand globally. Lye's hiring comes as Rivian consolidates its internal and external technology teams across its numerous departments, including manufacturing IT and customer-facing digital products. It is also ahead of Rivian's planned expansion into Georgia, where it is building another factory, and overseas through a partnership with Mercedes-Benz.