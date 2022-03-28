The Deloitte Cloud Institute Expands its Fellowship Program

Deloitte Welcomes IIIT Hyderabad Professor Vasudeva Varma as the newest Cloud Institute Fellow

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the expansion of the Deloitte Cloud Institute fellowship program with the appointment of Vasudeva Varma. Varma is a professor at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, where he serves as the head of the Language Technologies Research Centre and Information Retrieval and Extraction Lab. Varma will join Mahadev Satyanarayanan, the Cloud Institute's current fellow, in shaping the Institute's curriculum and collaborating with Deloitte professionals to develop cutting-edge content.

"With his extensive career in the industry as a leader in informational retrieval, extraction and access, Vasudeva will be instrumental in helping Deloitte to grow the Cloud Institute and expand the skill set of our practitioners," said Ponnu Kailasam, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and co-dean of the Deloitte Cloud Institute.

The Deloitte Cloud Institute delivers market-leading cloud and technology education that fuses hands-on technical training with business strategy. The Deloitte Cloud Institute also helps advance new ways of working, including the use of pod-based deployment, small teams and agile methodologies.

"With the Cloud Institute, we're ensuring our professionals, globally, have an opportunity to expand their own skill set through access to new cloud skills and technical training," said Myke Miller, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and co-dean of the Deloitte Cloud Institute. "By empowering the next generation of cloud leaders and innovators, we're able to help our clients realize the full potential of cloud."

"Creating strong connections between academia and business is critical to keeping pace with the rate of change across industry and addressing gaps in talent," said Varma. "I look forward to this opportunity to inspire future cloud technologists and help grow the Deloitte Cloud Institute, while working closely with Satya to shape the future of our industry."

