Deloitte Consulting Completes Acquisition of BIAS Corporation

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of BIAS Corporation, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) marketplace. Together, the two organizations will help clients build powerful foundations for the future enabled by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Cloud Applications.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)
As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)

Oracle cloud infrastructure, applications, sales, and marketing professionals from BIAS, based in the United States and India, have joined Deloitte Consulting. This team brings agile methodologies like TruNorth which can help clients to plot their transformation journey to the cloud. The new group of experienced cloud professionals will continue working together within Deloitte Consulting's cloud engineering practice and key members of the BIAS Corporation executive team including Jeff Harvey, co-founder & CEO, John Ezzell, co-founder & EVP and Krishnan Balasubramanian, CTO, have joined Deloitte Consulting in key leadership roles.

"Organizations are looking to use the cloud to drive secure, data-driven innovation and advance key business initiatives," said Don Schmidt, managing director, US Oracle cloud engineering, Deloitte Consulting LLP. The combination of the Deloitte and BIAS Corporation professionals will allow us to help clients with end-to-end Oracle cloud transformation services as well companies who are interested in Oracle cloud migration services."

"Business strategy needs to inform an organization's approach for both cloud infrastructure and cloud applications," said Swami Rajagopalan, principal, US Oracle offering, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We have the scale and experience to help organizations approach cloud holistically – charting the capabilities of an enterprise's infrastructure and application portfolio to reinvent business models and transform customer experiences."

Oracle's Cloud Applications suite is designed to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure -- this modern platform is helping Deloitte clients to reduce IT complexity, cost and fuel innovation throughout the enterprise. Deloitte has held the highest level of alliance relationship with Oracle for 25 years and is one of Oracle's leading cloud partners.

Over the past five years, Deloitte entities have made significant acquisitions of software and product engineering firms or their businesses around the world, including but not limited to Dextra Technologies, a product engineering services and embedded software firm, HashedIn Technologies, a cloud native software engineering and product development firm, and technology consultancies Magia and Ekulus. Deloitte's demonstrated leadership in software and product innovation will help global clients transform for the future.

Deloitte Consulting announced its intention to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS Corporation on December 2, 2021. The terms of the acquisition are confidential.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Deloitte Consulting refers to Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP, or its India subsidiary, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-consulting-completes-acquisition-of-bias-corporation-301496735.html

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

