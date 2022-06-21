U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Deloitte Digital Announces TrueServe™ Solution for Contact Center Transformation

·4 min read

TrueServe™ is a leader in service transformation and enables organizations to reimagine their contact centers as innovative contributors to customer experience and overall business operations

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, announced its new TrueServe™ solution, an integrated suite of contact center technologies built with industry-specific insights and accelerators. This solution enables organizations to transform their contact center into a digital, nimble, responsive, connected and empathetic contributor to overall business operations and customer experiences. With a right-channel approach, data-driven insights, and an accelerated speed to value, TrueServe enables companies to mitigate today's top service challenges.

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital)
Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital)

Contact centers are changing by 2023According to Deloitte's "Global Contact Center Survey 2021," fifth edition:

  • Fifty-six percent of contact centers will prioritize customer experience over cost.

  • Seventy-five percent of contact centers will move critical service tech to the cloud to support more flexible and dynamic work, workplaces and workforces.

  • Seventy-nine percent of contact centers will invest in additional artificial intelligence capabilities.

"Consumer expectations for better service experiences are continuing to rise, and changes in technology and workplace dynamics make it difficult to keep up without disrupting what's working," said Andy Haas, TrueServe general manager, Deloitte Digital. "TrueServe is a flexible, data-backed solution that integrates seamlessly across channels for a unified experience, and is built to evolve with the needs of our clients while continuously accelerating the path to value."

By working with leading technology companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, and OneReach.ai, Deloitte Digital is helping organizations deliver a differentiated customer and employee experience with this cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, and analytics-driven contact center solution. TrueServe solves for two major issues facing businesses today: increased contact volume and demand amid an ever-growing need to improve customer experience, and a severe shortage of available workforce worldwide. All the while, the industry continues to evolve, and TrueServe offers a ready-to-deploy means of elevating customer experience and improving company environments at any stage in an organization's digital transformation.

  • Right-channel approach: TrueServe elevates customer and employee experiences while helping to control contact center costs. It gets customers into the right channel based on their needs, which allows contact center agents to allocate their time toward higher-value interactions and increases organizational capacity to handle higher volume through complementary channels without sacrificing level of service.

  • Data-driven insights: TrueServe enables a more responsive contact center by providing dynamic operational and strategic insights through built-in capabilities like sentiment and customer behavior analysis, performance visibility and reporting, voice and text analysis, and both real-time and historical cross-channel reporting.

  • Accelerating time to value: TrueServe is a modular, ready-to-deploy solution designed to support flexibility in technology stack and provide out-of-the-box relevance and utility with pre-built industry-specific accelerators. With a connected ecosystem and suite of tools, Deloitte Digital provides a single, trusted source for service transformation.

To learn how TrueServe can help your organization reimagine contact centers, visit our solution page.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

 

