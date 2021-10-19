U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.50
    +13.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,342.93
    +84.32 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,056.60
    +34.79 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    -0.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    +14.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.78 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0260 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0087 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2290
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,145.13
    +1,740.18 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.54
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.06
    +2.23 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Deloitte Digital Launches Ethos, a New Offering Helping Businesses Tackle Social Issues Through Innovation

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, today announced Ethos, an ambitious new offering designed to help business leaders, including CMOs, CXOs and heads of product, develop breakthrough programs, products and campaigns related to global issues like racial and gender equity, sustainability, climate change and social welfare. The new offering builds on Deloitte Digital's ambition to elevate the human experience by bringing together societal issues specialists with consultants and strategists to develop scalable solutions to tackle society's most difficult challenges.

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital)
Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital)

Ethos is guided by industry specialists such as Nathan Young, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, the offering's head of strategy; and Julius Tapper, manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, head of inclusive innovation for Ethos. "As climate change and equity continue to be top of mind for U.S. consumers, it is imperative that brands consider investing in innovation around these topics," said Young. "Ethos is designed to give leaders the support they need to follow through on their purpose priorities and engage their audience with the change they're leading."

Ethos complements Deloitte's other existing and rapidly growing offerings in the purpose, DEI, ESG and sustainability domains. The Ethos offering comes to life through the collaboration of Deloitte's vast talent pool, from customer strategists to ethnographers and designers to technologists and DEI specialists.

"Today, employees and consumers are showing up as activists and expecting businesses to commit to and follow through on societal issues," said Stacy Kemp, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Ethos offering leader for Deloitte Digital. "Our new Ethos offering presents a gateway to CMOs, CXOs and heads of product to access Deloitte's services to help develop their customer-facing purpose agendas and actionable solutions."

Deloitte Digital is already engaged with more than a dozen Fortune 100 clients on projects spanning Ethos' five core capabilities:

  1. Polycultural Research: Helping brands better understand the needs and motivations of their increasingly diverse audiences, their sociopolitical views, and the influence of online culture.

  2. Brand Purpose Strategy: Helping brands explore, define and align their brand purpose with the needs of the planet and the values of their customers.

  3. Inclusive Innovation: Helping brands develop new products and services that create a positive impact on the world and better consider the needs of systematically disadvantaged audiences.

  4. Equitable Experience: Helping brands develop new physical and digital experiences that engage audiences with their purpose-driven goals and campaigns.

  5. Sustainable Design: Helping brands improve the sustainability of existing products while meeting and maintaining sustainability standards set by certification bodies.

"Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters," says Kwasi Mitchell, chief purpose officer at Deloitte LLP. "The launch of Ethos represents an important step forward for Deloitte. We are helping our clients lead on these issues and bringing about a more just, equitable, and sustainable future."

Deloitte Digital set an aspiration to elevate the human experience nearly four years ago. Ethos is the company's most recent commitment to shaping this market and improving experiences for customers, employees, and partners.

For more details on Ethos, visit our website at www.deloittedigital.com/us/ethos.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-digital-launches-ethos-a-new-offering-helping-businesses-tackle-social-issues-through-innovation-301403401.html

SOURCE Deloitte Digital

Recommended Stories

  • Hexo close to finding a new CEO after departure of Sebastien St-Louis

    Hexo Corp. said Monday it's in advanced talks with "a preferred CEO candidate" and it expects to make an announcement in coming days. The company said founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis has left the cannabis beverage company as part of a strategic reorganization. Hexo chairman Michael Munzar thanked St-Louis and said the board has set up a special committee for succession to find a new CEO to help the company defend its "position as a market leader in Canada and secure our place as a top-three g

  • SNC-Lavalin appointed to new consultancy framework by UK's largest public procurement organisation.

    SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce it has been appointed to the UK Crown Commercial Service RM6187 Management Consultancy Framework Three (MCF3) to provide consultancy services to central government and wider public sector bodies in the UK for the next four years. The appointment has been made through Atkins, a member of SNC-Lavalin Group, and is a continuation of 15 year

  • Technology & Innovation Roundup: Citrix Systems CEO steps down

    David Henshall is no longer president and CEO of Citrix Systems, the Fort Lauderdale-based software firm announced Oct. 6. Henshall has been replaced by Bob Calderoni, chair of Citrix’s (Nasdaq: CTXS) board of directors. Calderoni was named interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

  • Newest Class of Corporate Directors Is the Most Diverse Yet, but Gains Are Uneven

    U.S. public companies added more Black nominees and elevated numbers of women and first-time directors over the past year, according to two new studies.

  • T. Rowe Price Fixed Income Leader Cheryl Mickel Honored by the Network Journal As One of Its “25 Influential Black Women in Business”

    Cheryl Mickel, head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration and portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price Associates, is among The Network Journal’s 2021 list of 25 Influential Black Wom...

  • AES Ohio's Kristina Lund joins board of Dayton-area nonprofit

    With more than 600 employees and $650 million in revenue, AES Ohio is one of the largest companies in the Dayton area, according to DBJ research.

  • Scribe launches knowledge-capturing software that gets employees on the same page

    Its software records movement and clicks and converts them into a step-by-step guide in less than a minute with screenshots and text that is editable and shareable. The information can be recorded from a Chrome extension or desktop app and also live in a repository until it is needed. Today, the company launched with $30 million in venture capital, including a new $22 million round of Series A funding that was led by Tiger Global Management.

  • TCI Releases Strategic Plan to Put CN Back on Track and Highlights Case for Change at the Company

    Long-term shareholders CIFF Capital UK LP and The Children's Investment Master Fund, acting by their investment manager TCI Fund Management Limited (CIFF Capital UK LP, The Children's Investment Master Fund and TCI Fund Management Limited, together, "TCI"), today issued its strategic plan to put Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) ("CN" or the "Company") back on track. The plan, which highlights the case for change at the CN Board of Directors (the "Board") and for a new CEO, d

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Wall Street Opens Up Week With Recovery

    The S&P 500 initially dipped a bit during the trading session to test the previous uptrend line, only to turn around and show signs of life yet again.

  • New regulatory law puts NC among nation's friendliest states for utility investors

    There seems to be a consensus that North Carolina's new regulatory law shifts risk in a way that makes it among the nation's friendliest states for utility investors. There's less agreement on where that risk lands.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Revance's stock falls 35% after FDA says it won't approve the company's frown-line injection

    Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 35.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve Revance's application for a frown-line treatment. The FDA issued a complete response letter that the company received Oct. 15, citing issues with Revance's manufacturing facilities. Revance said it plans to address those concerns. Revance's stock is down 19.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 19.0%.

  • SEC GameStop report debunks conspiracies, backs commission chief's plan

    Wall Street's top regulator has issued its report on the extraordinary episode that saw retail traders taking on hedge funds, sending shares of GameStop and other meme stocks into the stratosphere.

  • FOREX-Dollar resumes upward March on higher yields; yen falls again

    The U.S. dollar gained broadly on Monday, rebounding towards a one-year high hit last week as slowing economic growth in China and firmer U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of the greenback with the Japanese yen among the major losers. Three data points over the weekend, namely strong inflation data in New Zealand, hawkish comments from the Bank of England and slowing growth in China has reaffirmed the broad theme of rising inflation and slowing growth in global markets. Investors have chosen to trade that theme by buying the greenback against its rivals while simultaneously dumping currencies of commodity importers like Japan.

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Bu

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro