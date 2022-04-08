Deloitte named a leader in Canadian Security Services by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte announced today that International Data Corporation (IDC) has named it as a leader in Canadian Security Services in their report entitled, IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. IDC MarketScape recognizes Deloitte as a leader based on capabilities and strategies.

"Deloitte offers a comprehensive breadth of managed security and professional services to advise, implement, and operate security solutions for its clients in Canada," writes Yogesh Shivhare, research manager at IDC Canada, and one of the authors of the report. "Deloitte's security team is the biggest in Canada, and with its experience in business risk consulting, wide span of security services, and large ecosystem of security technology and cloud vendors, it can provide customized, industry-specific security services to Canadian customers."

"We are pleased to have solidified our leader status beyond our size and scale," says Amir Belkhelladi, Deloitte Canada's Cyber Risk Leader. "Our investments in industry leading assets, our focus on sectorial services powered by a diverse, inclusive team and underscored by deep understanding of collaboration will continue to win a special place in the heart of Deloitte clients."

The IDC study "presents a vendor assessment of security services in Canada through the IDC MarketScape model. Using the IDC MarketScape model, 16 security service providers with operations and customers in Canada were evaluated."

The report also notes that Canadian companies "are seeking support from their security services providers (SPs) to deliver 24 x 7 security monitoring, improve detections for new and advanced threats, improve response times, and help them with the recovery process."

Additional findings in the IDC Canada MarketScape report about Deloitte

"[Deloitte's] delivery network is extensive and can support clients across the country as well as those that have international operations."





"Deloitte has made significant enhancements to its threat intelligence practice by bringing together malware research…geopolitical insights, regional threat insights, and knowledge of threat actor groups."





"Deloitte's managed detect and respond is an integrated service that combines monitoring technology, advanced analytics, security expertise, and intelligence-based operations... the service is further differentiated with advanced capabilities such as threat hunting, attack surface management, and incident management services."

