Deloitte opens more offices two years after telling staff they could work from home forever

Deloitte has opened new offices less than two years after shutting buildings, as the post-pandemic trend of working from home fades.

The Big Four accountant has rented three new floors for employees and clients within a block in Farringdon, with a fourth floor to open later this year.

The new office building is located near its New Street Square headquarters and opposite Goldman Sachs’ main London office.

The 70,000 sq ft expansion increases Deloitte’s London office footprint by nearly a fifth, the Financial Times first reported.

Deloitte’s expansion comes less than two years after it sharply reduced its UK office space in response to the shift to hybrid working.

The accounting and consulting giant abandoned 250,000 sq ft of London office space following the outbreak of Covid-19 in an effort to reduce costs.

Between 2021 and 2022, the partnership left several offices in its New Street Square campus and closed bases in Holborn and Clerkenwell.

In 2020, Deloitte also decided to close offices in Gatwick, Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton, with about 500 employees offered to work remotely full time.

The company has allowed its 20,000 UK staff to choose when and where they work since 2021, meaning employees could choose how often they came into the office.

While many staff initially favoured remote work, a growing number are now coming into the office more often to work in teams.

Across the UK, full-time workers now outnumber hybrid staff for the first time since the pandemic.

Recruitment giant Hays said 43pc of office workers across the UK and Ireland are now going in five days a week, compared to just 39pc of those spending only a few days with colleagues.

The shift away from hybrid working comes as frustrated City bosses have cracked down on remote working, reducing the number of days that employees are allowed to work from home.

Businesses including Lloyds Bank, JP Morgan, BlackRock and law firm Skadden have all told their employees that they must return to the workplace more frequently.

EY, Citigroup, Clifford Chance and Slaughter & May have begun tracking office attendance data to identify staff who aren’t coming into the office enough.

A Deloitte spokesman said: “We are always monitoring how we use our office space so we can respond to the needs of our clients and people.”

