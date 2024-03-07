Deloitte plans move to U.S. Bank Center after 20 years at downtown's Cathedral Place

Deloitte is apparently moving its downtown Milwaukee office to U.S. Bank Center.

A well-known downtown Milwaukee business apparently is planning to move from its longtime location to U.S. Bank Center.

The local office of London-based Deloitte, which provides audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services, has been at Cathedral Place, 555 E. Wells St., since 2004.

A new building permit application to do renovations on the 33rd floor of U.S. Bank Center, 777 E. Wisconsin Ave., lists "Deloitte" as the project name.

Media representatives of Deloitte, which operates its U.S. headquarters in New York, didn't respond to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's requests for information about the apparent planned relocation.

U.S. Bank, which owns the office tower, will be shifting some of its employees to the 33rd floor once that work is completed, said Amanda Keller, a company communications manager.

"We're doing that to accommodate a tenant," Keller said. She declined to provide information about that tenant.

Deloitte's move would be a substantial win for U.S. Bank Center, downtown's largest office building.

The firm was known as Deloitte & Touche when it moved 450 employees from 411 East Wisconsin Center, 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., to Cathedral Place in 2004.

Its initial lease was for 10 years and occupied 70,000 square feet on three floors.

The 1.1 million-square-foot U.S. Bank Center's largest tenant is wealth management firm Baird − which last year signed a five-year extension through 2033.

The lease provides more than 456,000 square feet of space on 21 floors for 1,600 employees. The lease also includes new Baird signs atop the 42-story building.

