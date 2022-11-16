U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Deloitte Ranks hireEZ No. 55 in 2022 Technology Fast™ 500 Awards

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has ranked hireEZ, the outbound recruiting platform, as no. 55 in this year's list for its 2022 Technology Fast 500 Awards, an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

hireEZ logo (PRNewsfoto/hireEZ)
hireEZ logo (PRNewsfoto/hireEZ)

Coming in at no. 55, hireEZ grew revenues from 2018 to 2021 by 578%. The award highlights the success of hireEZ's Outbound Recruiting Platform as a leading solution in the talent acquisition technology space, as the only end-to-end recruiting platform that helps companies maximize the value of their enterprise tech stack to make hiring more efficient.

"Over the last year, companies have experienced in real-time the tightening of the labor market and an increase in employee turnover that has led to major challenges with retention. Because recruiting teams are bearing the brunt of that challenge, we've leveraged our experience in talent acquisition to make hireEZ a platform to give professionals access to better talent quality, faster ways to engage with job candidates and stronger connections to their ATS," said Steven Jiang, CEO and founder at hireEZ.

Technology Fast 500 winners are recognized as industry disruptors and are among the fastest growing companies in North America, selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

This year, hireEZ's momentum has been supported by the launch of two new platform features, EZ Rediscovery and EZ Insights, which give recruiting teams more reliable data on candidate profiles as well as benchmarking metrics from competitors. Additionally, the company closed a $26 million funding round and expanded its executive leadership team.

hireEZ and other award winners were celebrated yesterday at Deloitte's in-person winner's event in the Bay Area.

About hireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 800M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-ranks-hireez-no-55-in-2022-technology-fast-500-awards-301679710.html

SOURCE hireEZ

