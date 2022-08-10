U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Deloitte and SAP Expand Sustainable Operations to Help Clients Successfully Navigate the Rapid Pace of Change in Climate-Driven Transformation

·6 min read

New sustainability offerings and asset roadmap — built on SAP technology — can help clients navigate industry disruption and embed higher-level sustainability solutions in end-to-end strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced a new asset roadmap and suite of cross-business integrated sustainability solution offerings. Deloitte's "2022 CxO Sustainability Report" reveals that global C-level business leaders are increasingly concerned about climate change, with the majority (79%) of those surveyed believing the world is at a tipping point when it comes to responding. Building on Deloitte's extensive experience in sustainability reporting, performance management, large-scale finance transformations and system implementations, these new solutions are designed to help clients shape responsible and resilient business strategies in an increasingly unpredictable world. Available now, the roadmap and the five new offerings — ESG Strategy, Performance & Reporting, Climate & Decarbonization, Sustainable Supply Chains, and Financing Sustainability — assist clients throughout their end-to-end sustainability journey.

Deloitte's five new sustainability solution offerings leverage SAP technologies and Deloitte's deep subject-matter experience to deliver broad, issue-based solutions that help clients remain agile in a constantly changing business environment and stay ahead of the competition:

  • ESG Strategy: Integrates economic, environmental and social performance insights into strategic decisions, business models and future operations. Helps clients to be proactive as the market shifts while addressing sustainability trends and regulations in their investment strategies. Benefits of this offering include transparency into sustainability-related activities and initiatives and reduced exposure to risks related to climate, brand and compliance. Clients tap into SAP technologies and data to connect core business operations and strategy, providing data availability, quality and governance from the start of project design

  • Performance & Reporting: Incorporates and automates environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting to help clients align to policy and regulation changes, while enabling them to make highly informed strategic decisions through transparency of enterprise-wide sustainability-related activities and initiatives. This solution can help clients stay abreast of evolving ESG regulatory and standards developments, investor pressure, increasing shareholders and stakeholders' demand for accountability, finance decisions and better manage risk.

  • Climate & Decarbonization: Helps clients to expedite net-zero emission plans and gain insights on progress toward their sustainability goals. Driven by regulatory compliance, climate risk mitigation, investment access, brand reputation and consumer demands, this offering provides deep service integration. Coupled with Deloitte's extensive SAP S/4HANA® implementation and integration experience and complex accounting projects and proprietary assets complementing SAP technology, this offering can help clients to expand their sustainable capabilities with increased confidence.

  • Sustainable Supply Chains: Embeds sustainability into day-to-day operations to innovate and to create sustainable value in network collaboration, helping clients reduce waste and overall carbon footprint. Embedding sustainability considerations into core business practices like sustainable supply chains can increase employee well-being and development and foster an inclusive workplace. It also promotes safe operations and improves brand positioning through sustainable operations and sustainability claim evidence. Deloitte's global network of SAP technology specialists and risk advisory, compliance, financial and tax advisory consultants come together to help clients address their complex challenges.

  • Financing Sustainability: Helps identify the right funds for transformation, leveraging the most economically beneficial channels. Through the solution offering, clients gain smarter and faster access to investments through tax regulations, green funding opportunities, and other evolving vehicles. This solution enhances existing SAP solutions and technology to provide insights into risks and opportunities and helps clients improve management of their sustainability project portfolios.

"The SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises solution enables customers to choose from highly tailored solutions and services to drive their positive environmental and social impact," said Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Sustainability is a team sport, and we are excited to collaborate with Deloitte to help customers achieve their ESG goals with SAP technology."

Recently commissioned Deloitte research points to the dramatic increase in concerns around climate and sustainability challenges for businesses among all key stakeholders. As a result of increased consumer expectations and demands — with 65% of surveyed consumers expecting CEOs to make considerable near-term progress on reduced carbon emissions and building responsible business supply chains — more sustainable, fiscally and environmentally responsible business is an imperative today. As Deloitte's "Get Out in Front" study suggests, executives are ready to meet this challenge and are prepared to invest in sustainable transformation initiatives. Deloitte's new cross-business sustainability offerings and roadmap for SAP provide the knowledge and resources to help businesses remain resilient and move as fast as the speed of transformation.

"Deloitte's alliance with SAP helps our respective organizations to tap into our broad spectrum of capabilities and deep sustainability experience.  Together, we bring the best of both organizations to develop comprehensive, issue-based technology offerings that help our clients address rapidly changing business environments," said Punit Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global. "Together, we are well-positioned to deliver highly customized solutions that are good for business – and the world."

For more information on Deloitte's relationship with SAP, visit www.deloitte.com/SAP, or contact SAP@deloitte.com.

Deloitte, an SAP global services partner, helps clients activate the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic Enterprise™ with SAP technologies — to help them reimagine everything, innovate rapidly and evolve with confidence in the face of constant disruption. Each day across the globe, Deloitte's team of more than 26,000 professionals is working with leaders across industries to explore the art of the possible with SAP solutions — and to take action. With an SAP relationship that dates to 1989, Deloitte has helped more than 3,500 clients efficiently enable SAP solutions and realize business value from those investments.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

 

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)
