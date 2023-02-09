Deloitte Summit arrives in the heart of Vancouver's innovation corridor

The flagship building is a celebration of BC as a driving force in Canada's growing economy

VANCOUVER BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the opening of its new BC headquarters in downtown Vancouver, Deloitte Summit. Designed to transform the way people work, and to stand as the destination for solving complex challenges, it is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and spaces to boost collaboration, discover world class solutions, and foster high-performance.

Deloitte Summit, located in the heart of Vancouver’s growing innovation corridor at 410 West Georgia Street (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

"Deloitte Summit is our response to the changing workplace and demonstrates how business, government and community can collaborate under one roof to spark meaningful change," says Anthony Viel, CEO Deloitte Canada. "Our vision to create the workplace of the future began many years ago, and Deloitte Summit is a culmination of the ideas, passion, and forward-thinking approach. Deloitte Summit is where solutions come to life to the benefit of business, the community, and our country."

Deloitte Summit reflects the people, culture, and communities of British Columbia, featuring the works of several Indigenous artists and incorporating references to trail symbols and mountain ranges across the top eight floors, including the largest rooftop amenity in Vancouver. To maximize collaboration, productivity, and to prioritize connection in those "in-between" moments at the office, the building offers 18 different types of workspaces, moveable furniture and walls, no private offices, and Deloitte's signature Green Staircase, located in the centre of the building.

"I congratulate Deloitte on the completion of their new BC headquarters and look forward to seeing how Deloitte Summit can act as a showcase for the best that Vancouver has to offer," says Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. "Projects like Deloitte Summit represent the future of Vancouver's downtown core; beautiful spaces that can energize our city-centre by bringing together creativity, sustainability, economic activity, and innovation."

Deloitte Summit is grounded in five key design principles: productivity, connection & interaction, inclusion, health & wellness, and sustainability. To help empower and enable its people and clients to make climate conscious choices, Deloitte Summit functions at the highest level of sustainability and is targeting LEED Gold certification. Powered and heated by 100 per cent renewable energy, the building incorporates rainwater recycling, waste management processes, and allows for better energy savings with smart sensors.

Inspired by both Vancouver's renowned natural landscape and the shape of a Japanese lantern, the 355,000 square foot building is comprised of a system of four-story cubes stacked around a central concrete core, spanning 24-floors. Located in the heart of Vancouver's growing innovation corridor at 410 West Georgia Street, Deloitte Summit serves as the latest example of how Deloitte leads as a purpose-driven organization, committed to acting as a force for good by prioritizing DE&I, sustainability, and wellness.

"Deloitte Summit is an ecosystem connector, and functions as a gathering place for leaders from diverse companies and organizations to come together to scale their business, and solve some of the most complex challenges of society," says Jodi Evans, BC Regional Managing Partner, Deloitte Canada. "This building is about leading the way and creating a destination where our people and clients can be inspired and aspire. BC is a destination for change, and we are tremendously proud to welcome Deloitte Summit on our journey to make Canada the best place to live and work in the world."

Deloitte Summit is also home to the newest Greenhouse Experience Program, which focuses on bringing together disruptors, changemakers, and cross-sector leaders, to advance technology, business, and innovation priorities to scale growth and drive social impact.

Left to right: Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada; Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver; Etienne Bruson, Vice Chair and National Assurance Leader, Deloitte Canada; Jodi Evans, BC Regional Managing Partner, Deloitte Canada (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

