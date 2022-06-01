U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.75
    +16.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +188.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,681.50
    +35.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.40
    +10.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.18
    +0.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -14.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.24 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2360
    +0.5600 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,576.21
    -107.19 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.93
    -8.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.66
    +177.86 (+0.65%)
     

Deloitte's David Hill Steps into Asia Pacific CEO role, succeeding Cindy Hook

·5 min read

Key highlights:

  • David Hill assumes Deloitte's Asia Pacific CEO role, succeeding Cindy Hook in overseeing 68,000 professionals in 19 geographies.

  • As Asia Pacific CEO, David will focus on the firm's goal to provide a seamless experience for clients and unrivalled opportunities for its people across the region.

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, David Hill assumes the role of Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Deloitte, succeeding Cindy Hook who has served in the role since 2018. As Asia Pacific CEO, David leads 4,000 Partners and 68,000 professionals across 19 geographies in the fastest growing and most dynamic region of the world.

 

Cindy completed her 4-year term as Asia Pacific CEO on 31 May 2022 and is retiring from the Partnership after a 36-year career with Deloitte. Over the past four years, Cindy laid the foundations for Deloitte Asia Pacific and grew Deloitte's business in Asia by over 46%. "The past four years have been the most rewarding of my career. As inaugural AP CEO I'm delighted to be handing over the reins to David who I know will only accelerate the great momentum we have built," said Hook.

David Hill said, "I would like to pay tribute to Cindy's outstanding leadership of Deloitte AP. Under Cindy's leadership we have executed substantial regional investments and transactions, scaled our technology and cyber offerings, and deepened relationships with our global and regional clients as well as our Alliance Partners. Cindy also leaves Deloitte a more diverse, equitable and inclusive firm, which will always be celebrated as one of her greatest legacies."

David will continue to drive the firm's growth by concentrating Deloitte's collective efforts across Asia on shared strategic priorities, prioritising mutual clients and aligning investments to magnify their impact. By optimising demand in each market and meeting that demand from across the region, Deloitte aims to bring the best of the AP firm to their clients. "Our goal is to grow revenue and earnings at unparalleled rates, to transform in meeting the current and future expectations of our people and clients, to protect and enhance the iconic brand we all share through an unwavering focus on quality and to be the most aligned professional services firm in Asia," said Hill.

"Asia Pacific is a critical growth market for Deloitte and I have every confidence that with his extensive global and regional experience, David will continue to build on the great momentum generated by Cindy. I am very much looking forward to working with David as AP CEO to continue our journey to make an impact that matters for our clients, people and society," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.

As Asia Pacific CEO, David will elevate Deloitte's service offering, which strives to provide a seamless experience for clients and unrivalled opportunities for its people across Asia Pacific. People will continue to be at the forefront of this agenda with an increasing focus on accessibility, social mobility, and mental health. David will also continue to drive Deloitte's endeavour to combine the provision of advice with implementing solutions and operating them for clients. Other client priorities include commercialising software assets across Asia, maximising revenues with Alliance Partners, scaling the firm's Onshore and Offshore Delivery Centres, and expanding the regional Corporate Development Team to drive strategic growth. David will also seek to leverage Deloitte's regional network to launch Software Development Hubs and Deloitte University Campuses across the region as well a Centre for Sustainable Progress.

Prior to his current role, David served as Asia Pacific Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer, where his focus was on delivering a world-class operating model for Deloitte's operations in Asia. He was also previously Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Australia and led its national mid-market business, Deloitte Private, its national M&A Transaction Services business and its Corporate Finance business in South Australia. For his work, David was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and as an Outstanding Future Leader in the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) Pinnacle Awards.

David is the Deputy Chancellor of The University of Adelaide, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) and a Senior Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) He holds an MBA, a Bachelor of Commerce, and is a Certified Finance and Treasury Professional.

Please visit Deloitte's website to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organisation"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

About Deloitte Asia Pacific

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms or their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser.

No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication, and none of DTTL, its member firms, related entities, employees or agents shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage whatsoever arising directly or indirectly in connection with any person relying on this communication. DTTL and each of its member firms, and their related entities, are legally separate and independent entities.

SOURCE Deloitte

Recommended Stories

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.