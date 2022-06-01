DeLorean just revealed its new all-electric Alpha5 concept car featuring the iconic gull-wing doors

DeLorean Motor Company

The DeLorean Motor Company revealed an all-new concept EV that harkens back to the iconic DMC-12.

Dubbed the Alpha5, the new model seats four and features gull-wing doors.

DeLorean says the Alpha5 will make its debut at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week in August.

DeLorean, the brand known for the iconic DMC-12 of "Back to the Future" fame, is staging a comeback with an all-new electric concept car.

Like the original, the Alpha5 features a sleek silhouette and gull-wing doors.

In place of the 2.8-liter V6 engine, a 100 kilowatt-hour battery is expected to deliver a top speed of 155 mph and a range of 300 miles.

To paraphrase the time-traveling Doc Brown, "Gas? Where we're going, we don't need gas."

The new model also makes room for two rear seats, doubling the capacity.

Red and silver paint options are a move away from the original stainless steel look (an exterior that was basically co-opted by Tesla's Cybertruck).

Elon Musk even said the original DeLorean's appearance in "Back to the Future" was on the Cybertruck's "inspiration board."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the Cybertruck during its unveiling on November 21, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

While the cars share some branding and design elements, the new DeLorean Motor Company is not the same as the one founded by John DeLorean back in the 1970's.

After just a few years of production, the original DeLorean went bankrupt, and the branding was eventually sold to a service and parts company now known as Classic DMC.

Classic DMC has an ownership stake in the new DeLorean, but is otherwise uninvolved in the operation of the company.

Also, the Alpha5 was designed by the team at Italdesign, which was co-founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who shaped the DMC-12.

While the original DMC-12 earned its cultural cachet on the silver screen in the Back to the Future films…

... the Alpha5 was teased in February during a mysterious Super Bowl ad that hinted at the gull-wing design.

—DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) February 13, 2022

"The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," chief marketing officer Troy Beetz said in a statement.

"There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future," Beetz added.

“I think we did both with the Alpha5,” he said.

For now, the only options are to sign up for a newsletter or buy merch, but the company says reservation and purchase details will be released later in the summer.

The first public look at the Alpha5 will be at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car week in August.

