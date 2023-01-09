U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,932.00
    +16.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,868.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,174.00
    +60.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.40
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    +2.01 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.30
    +13.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0081 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.75
    -0.71 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0079 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8510
    -0.1790 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,224.55
    +289.20 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.81
    +15.25 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,705.64
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Delphin Investments Announces Partnership with JAVLIN Invest

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphin Investments, a minority owned multi-strategy asset manager offering a range of traditional and alternative investment products, and JAVLIN Invest, the first and only mobile app to provide risk-return portfolio optimization, and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, today announced their joint partnership. The partnership provides institutional and retail investors access to a Large-Cap strategy managed by JAVLIN Invest through the asset management platform of Delphin Investments. Additionally, Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will jointly develop a risk management solution, building upon Delphin's MyCIOWorkbench and JAVLIN's mobile platform.

Guy-Max Delphin, founder and CEO of Delphin Investments, said, "JAVLIN Invest's quantitative analytics, such as portfolio optimization and risk management, will allow our long-term focused clients access to a Large-Cap quantitatively driven strategy, and further development of risk management tools."

This shared mission of helping investors make more informed long-term investment decisions brought these two firms together after a mutual introduction. JAVLIN Invest and Delphin Investments believe that everyone deserves access to the same insights and information professional investors reference every day.

Vinny Yu, co-founder of JAVLIN Invest, added, "After conversations with retail investors, many expressed interest in a JAVLIN Invest managed strategy. Our partnership leverages Delphin Investments' experience and expertise in asset management and provides a platform to bring our strategy to market more quickly."

Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will offer access to the Large-Cap JAVLIN Strategy by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

For more information on Delphin Investments, visit https://delphininvest.com.

For more information on JAVLIN Invest, visit https://javlininvest.com or download the app on the Apple store or get it on Google Play.

Media contact:
Guy-Max Delphin
351630@email4pr.com
+1 (212) 348-3465

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphin-investments-announces-partnership-with-javlin-invest-301716516.html

SOURCE Delphin Investments

Recommended Stories