Delphin Investments Announces Partnership with JAVLIN Invest

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphin Investments, a minority owned multi-strategy asset manager offering a range of traditional and alternative investment products, and JAVLIN Invest, the first and only mobile app to provide risk-return portfolio optimization, and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, today announced their joint partnership. The partnership provides institutional and retail investors access to a Large-Cap strategy managed by JAVLIN Invest through the asset management platform of Delphin Investments. Additionally, Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will jointly develop a risk management solution, building upon Delphin's MyCIOWorkbench and JAVLIN's mobile platform.

Guy-Max Delphin, founder and CEO of Delphin Investments, said, "JAVLIN Invest's quantitative analytics, such as portfolio optimization and risk management, will allow our long-term focused clients access to a Large-Cap quantitatively driven strategy, and further development of risk management tools."

This shared mission of helping investors make more informed long-term investment decisions brought these two firms together after a mutual introduction. JAVLIN Invest and Delphin Investments believe that everyone deserves access to the same insights and information professional investors reference every day.

Vinny Yu, co-founder of JAVLIN Invest, added, "After conversations with retail investors, many expressed interest in a JAVLIN Invest managed strategy. Our partnership leverages Delphin Investments' experience and expertise in asset management and provides a platform to bring our strategy to market more quickly."

Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will offer access to the Large-Cap JAVLIN Strategy by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

For more information on Delphin Investments, visit https://delphininvest.com.

For more information on JAVLIN Invest, visit https://javlininvest.com or download the app on the Apple store or get it on Google Play.

Story continues

Media contact:

Guy-Max Delphin

351630@email4pr.com

+1 (212) 348-3465

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphin-investments-announces-partnership-with-javlin-invest-301716516.html

SOURCE Delphin Investments