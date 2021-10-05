U.S. markets closed

Delphix India Crosses 100 Employees in Two Years

Delphix Corp.
·3 min read

Company Continues to Hire for Several Leadership Opportunities

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced crossing the 100 employee mark in India, just two years after launching a state-of-the-art R&D Centre in NCR. The company continues to hire aggressively, even through the pandemic, and currently has more than 30 immediate openings at the Director and Senior levels in Engineering, Marketing, and IT.

“We launched our India engineering R&D center in 2019 to support innovation and growth. We have been fortunate to have some of the top talent in the country join our team,” said Jedidiah Yueh, CEO of Delphix.

Delphix employees in India pioneer some of the company’s key innovations, including leading engineering projects to integrate with Oracle, SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, SQL Server, Postgres, MongoDB, etc.

“The intellectual capital of our engineering team in India is second to none. I’m excited to build on the momentum and continue to expand our presence across the country,” said Vijay Anthony Sebastian, Managing Director, India.

The company’s HR team was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the “HR Team of The Year” category at The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognized the team’s efforts to take the company from “surviving to thriving” during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic affected nearly 40% of our employees in India, the workload was shared with other regions, extended time off was provided for those affected, and an interim core task force was formed to help and support employees in distress. We also instituted a remote-first policy for our India-based employees,” said Jason Binder, VP of People at Delphix.

Delphix recently announced an increase in its overall employee diversity rates from 29.5% in Q4FY21 to 31.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of over 2% over the last quarter. Women account for nearly a quarter of the workforce. The company saw an increase in its women workforce from 22.8% in Q4FY21 to 24.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of nearly 2% over the last quarter.

Earlier this year, the company announced its annual growth rate grew by over 85% for the fiscal year ending January 2021 compared to the prior year, pushing it into non-GAAP profitability. Delphix customers now include 24 of the Fortune 100 companies, seven of the top 10 banks in North America, five of the top 10 telcos in the world, and over 60 insurance and health insurance providers.

About Delphix
Delphix is the industry leading data company for DevOps.

Data is critical for testing application releases, modernization, cloud adoption, and AI/ML programs. We provide an automated DevOps data platform for all enterprise applications. Delphix masks data for privacy compliance, secures data from ransomware, and delivers efficient, virtualized data for CI/CD.

Our platform includes essential DevOps APIs for data provisioning, refresh, rewind, integration, and version control. Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, J.B.Hunt, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact Info:
Aarthi Rayapura
Director, Editorial & Content
aarthi.rayapura@delphix.com


