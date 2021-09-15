U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3570
    -0.3230 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,104.88
    +1,365.99 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Delta 9 Cannabis
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Alberta based cultivation and processing partner, Element GP Inc. (“Element”). Element is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

As one of Delta 9’s cultivation and processing partners, Element entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the Company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures, sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the Element brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license. On September 3, 2021, Element confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis standard cultivation and standard processing licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that Element Cannabis has received a Health Canada License for 8 of our proprietary and turn-key Grow Pod and Extraction Pod systems and has future plans to apply for increased capacity under the current Health Canada License to expand their extractions operations capacity and to grow cannabis vertically in their newly built 64,000 sq. ft. facility,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Our turnkey platform for Grow and Extraction Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

Delta 9's cultivation and processing production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The turnkey smart growing platforms are developed using precision hardware and software grow applications for the indoor cannabis cultivation marketplace. Delta 9 offers vertical growing units, integrated grow racks, LED grow lights, and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and automated fertigation and watering systems.

Element’s facility has been designed using this turnkey and state of the art Grow Pod and Extraction Pod system for their processing and cultivation requirements. Their extraction facility has been custom designed using three interlocking Grow Pods to house their extraction equipment to process cannabis distillate and isolate products. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 200 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

“Element Cannabis Group is a privately owned cannabis cultivator with an extraction facility based in Clearwater County, Alberta, which is midway between Calgary and Edmonton,” said Jeff Brookman, Founder and CEO of Element. “Our goal is to produce high-quality extracts, concentrates and oils for the infused cannabis food and beverage industry throughout Canada and on the international level.”

Element developed a purpose built 64,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility with 40-foot ceilings, on a 40-acre parcel of land. The facility includes the latest technology surrounding climate control and grow room automation along with plans for an EU GMP certified extraction lab. The current production facility occupies 25% of the building and represents a first step in a more significant growth strategy, as it makes plans to triple its production by growing cannabis vertically. Element uses natural gas to produce very economical electricity and is striving to be one of the lowest cost indoor cannabis facilities in Canada.

The well-rounded Element team has a strong entrepreneurial background, with an executive team that has many years experience of growing cannabis for extraction purposes. The Element team is committed and passionate about growing premium cannabis for extraction purposes and looks forward to providing high-quality extracts, concentrates and oils for the infused cannabis food and beverage industry.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) Element’s proposed cultivation and processing operations; (ii) Delta 9's development of cultivation services. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including Element’s cannabis cultivation and processing production not being as anticipated, as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • Canadian Pacific Wins Buyout War for K.C. Southern, Defeating CN

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of twists and turns, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. sealed a $27 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern, claiming a prize that would create the first railroad spanning the U.S., Canada and Mexico.Kansas City Southern terminated a $30 billion agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. that had run aground after U.S. regulators rejected a crucial provision.“We’re increasing competition, not reducing competition. Shippers have more options. It’s pro-growth. It’s p

  • Why Wynn Resorts Stock Is Tanking Again Today

    Investors hate uncertainty, and Chinese officials are introducing more to Macao's gambling industry.

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Texas Instruments hikes dividend 13%, more than half of free cashflow paid to stockholders

    Texas Instruments Inc. said late Wednesday its board hiked the chip maker's dividend by 13%, after announcing it has returned more than half of its free cashflow to shareholders over the past year.

  • Exact stock surges as changes to Pfizer's sales agreement a 'positive,' analyst says

    Shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied 8.0% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the molecular diagnostics company said it taking over the selling of its Cologuard at-home colon cancer screening test from Pfizer Inc. , and said it was discussing with Pfizer "material changes" to their promotion agreement. The company said it learned in late August that Pfizer cut the sales positions supporting its business tasked with selling Cologuard, so Exact offered those displaced sales representatives job

  • SEC Chair Gensler defends Reddit, GameStop investors’ right to ‘smash’ short sellers

    Washington's top Wall Street cop is showing no appetite for cracking down on the behavior of millions of retail investors who use forums on Reddit and other social media platforms to coordinate investment strategies, sometimes at the expense of established Wall Street short sellers.