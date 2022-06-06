U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.44
    +0.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8610
    +1.0010 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,459.12
    +1,548.83 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Delta 9 Announces Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units for $2 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DLTNF
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”), in connection with an overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) at an indicative price of $0.22 per Unit, priced in the context of the market, for gross proceeds of approximately $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an indicative exercise price of $0.255 per Common Share, priced in the context of the market, for a period of 36 months following closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Agent an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 14, 2022 (the “Closing”), or such other earlier or later date as the Agent and Company may agree upon. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and Agent compensation warrants, on the Exchange. In addition, the Company will use commercial reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Warrants on the Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after closing of the Offering, subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 9, 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”) following pricing of the Offering with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec). Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey, VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Delta 9's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Delta 9 to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Delta 9 does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Delta 9 to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Delta 9's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 (the "AIF") and other disclosure documents of Delta 9 filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.


Recommended Stories

  • LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF OFFICER AND DIRECTORS

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) announces that Greg Smith has resigned from his position as Chairman, Interim Chief Executive Officer and director, and that Steven King and Kevin Smith have resigned from their positions as directors. Michael Plotnikoff has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and director, and Mark Tommasi has been appointed as director to fill the vacancies. The Board of Directors would like to thank Greg Smith, Steven King an

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Climb Amid Lower Volatility; Sentiment Improves

    Bitcoin (BTC) has avoided significant downswings in price over the past two weeks. However, option traders continue to hedge against downside risk.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ dominates box office sales for second straight weekend

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Top Gun: Maverick's dominance at the box office, and how the new Jurassic Park film could give it a run for its money.

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo Shares Surged Higher Today

    Good news on the regulatory front with regard to other Chinese companies lifted these e-commerce stocks.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Amazon stock pops first day of trading on 20-for-1 split basis

    Amazon's (AMZN) stock popped more than 4% during its first day of trading since splitting its shares 20-for-1.

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In. With the growing acceptance of cannabis among global consumers and their elected representatives, the CBD market has […]

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.