Delta 9 Appoints David Kideckel as Head of Strategy, Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Capital Markets & Pharmaceuticals Veteran to Lead Company’s Next Phase of Domestic & International Expansion

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. David Kideckel, PhD, MBA as Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy, Corporate Development & Capital Markets. This is a newly created position to lead the Company’s next phase of growth expansion.



David joins Delta 9 after nearly 20 years of combined industry and capital markets experience, most recently serving as Managing Director, Senior Institutional Equity Research Analyst at ATB Capital Markets. David’s industry experience spans several senior healthcare executive roles including at Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca). Within Capital Markets, David was at the forefront of the cannabis industry and was the sole Bay Street analyst to cover GW Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals), and was known for his expert analyses and thought leadership in retail, LP’s, US & international strategy & partnerships, as well as cannabinoid-derived pharmaceuticals and biosynthesis.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome David to our team, propelling our capital markets strategy and reach, through his wealth of experience. David was one of the leading cannabis analysts and has an exceptional network of contacts with an in-depth knowledge of the cannabis industry and its subsectors. David’s appointment reflects our commitment to having best-in-class talent to advance the Company’s growth trajectory strategically and expeditiously,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9.

“Of all the companies I have evaluated over the last several years, Delta 9 has incredible potential and I’m proud to join a seasoned team that is on the verge of steady and continuous growth within an explosive industry,” said David Kideckel, Delta 9 EVP, Head of Strategy, Corporate Development & Capital Markets.

Story continues

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to Delta 9’s investor relations, capital markets, and expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



