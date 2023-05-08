Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q1 2023 Results

Delta 9 Cannabis

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) provides guidance on its revenue forecast for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, based on preliminary results:



The Company anticipates revenue for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, to be between $16.8 million and $17.0 million compared with $12.5 million for the same period last year.



The Company will provide investors with a full breakdown of revenue and financial results as part of its Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023. A news release on the financials will be issued on May 15, 2023, after the stock market closes. This will be followed by a conference call May 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST, the details of which can be found at the end of this release.

The preliminary estimated revenues for the three-month period set forth above are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. These preliminary estimated financial results have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company currently expects that its results for revenue will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary, and the Company’s actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023, are issued.

2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call

Delta 9 will release the results for the first quarter of 2023 on May 15, 2023, after the market closes and have a conference call on May 16, 2023, to discuss the above results at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The conference call will be hosted by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: May 16, 2023 TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, June 16, 2023 Replay passcode 526708 #

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

