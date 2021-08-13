U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.25
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.20
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.47 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +9.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.67
    -0.39 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2950
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,106.16
    +1,013.17 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.70
    +1.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.02
    +23.79 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Delta Advances Towards RE100 by Signing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TCC Green Energy Corporation

·6 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the signing of its first ever power purchase agreement (PPA) with TCC Green Energy Corporation for the procurement of approximately 19 million kWh of green electricity annually, a step that contributes to its RE100 commitment to reach 100% utilization of renewable energy as well as carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2030. TCC Green Energy, which currently has the largest renewable energy available transfer capacity in Taiwan, will supply the green electricity to Delta from TCC's 7.2MW wind turbine infrastructure. With the aforementioned PPA and its status as the only RE100 member in Taiwan with a cutting-edge solar PV inverter as well as wind power converter product portfolio, Delta further cements its dedication to the development of renewable energy worldwide.

Delta signed its first ever PPA with TCC Green Energy Corporation, a step that contributes to its RE100 commitment
Delta signed its first ever PPA with TCC Green Energy Corporation, a step that contributes to its RE100 commitment

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, said, "We thank TCC Green Energy Corporation not only for providing us with those 19 million kWh of green energy annually from now on, but also for adopting Delta's solutions and services in their numerous renewable energy power plants. Cumulatively, this proposal is expected to reduce over 193,000 tons of carbon emissions*, which is equivalent to building 502 Daan Forest Parks (the largest park in Taipei City), and corresponds with Delta's corporate mission 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow'. Going forward, this PPA model may be replicated to other Delta sites worldwide for our RE100 goal. Delta has always been committed to environmental protection and actively engages in global environmental initiatives. After passing the Science-based Targets (SBT) in 2017, Delta aims to achieve a 56.6% decrease in its carbon intensity by 2025. By continuously executing three major relevant actions, including voluntary energy conservation, in-house solar power generation, and the purchase of renewable energy, Delta has already reduced its carbon intensity by over 55% in 2020. Furthermore, the Company has also far surpassed its annual goals for three consecutive years, and our global operations' use of renewable energy has reached approximately 45.7%. These experiences have contributed significantly to our RE100 goal."

Shun-I Huang, chairman of Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation stated that, in line with the renewable energy development trends, TCC is committed to developing renewable energies including wind power, solar power, and thermal power. It is the first electricity group enterprise in Taiwan to be equipped with comprehensive services ranging from renewable energy investment and development, engineering contracting, operation and maintenance, to green energy sales capabilities. Synergies are to be expected from this collaboration with Delta. The transfer load will come from the latest onshore wind turbines built by Xingbao Wind Farm Group; with a device capacity of 3.6MW per unit, these onshore wind power generators currently have the largest device capacity in Taiwan. Delta will be provided with the cleanest and efficient green energy with additionality. Going forward, the two enterprises will continue to collaborate and TCC Green Energy will surely provide strong backend support to companies pursuing for sustainable development. We aspire to co-create environmental sustainability and to work toward zero emissions.

Upon announcing its membership in the global renewable energy initiative RE100 in March 2021, Delta promised to achieve 100% renewable energy consumption and carbon neutrality throughout its global operations by 2030. Delta is also the first Taiwanese high tech manufacturer to commit to RE100 goal by 2030. Delta's operations are located throughout five continents. To achieve RE100 goal, Delta will focus on voluntary energy conservation, in-house solar power generation and consumption, and voluntary investment toward renewable power plants. Concurrently, Delta will also assess the maturity of local green energy markets to carry out PPAs or the purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to fulfill its commitment. The solar power generated from Delta's major production sites amounted to approximately 25.3 million kWh in 2020, while 285 million kWh was purchased through RECs. The renewable energy consumption at major production sites accounted for approximately 55.1% of total energy consumption, and reaches approximately 45.7% of total energy consumption throughout all global operations. To accelerate green energy PPA procurement, Delta has also formed an inter-departmental "Delta Green Energy Team" at the beginning of 2021. To sign long-term PPA agreements, the team selects sustainable power generation projects with smaller environmental impacts and conducts onsite inspection and assessment.

In response to the enactment of the major electricity consumer regulation pursuant to the Renewable Energy Development Act, coupled with the formal request for supply chains to use green energy in production from major international customers, the demand for renewable energy generation continues to rise. Nevertheless, the renewable energy market is still in its infantry, leading to a shortage of green energy supply in the short-run. To respond to this challenge, on top of actively evaluating green energy PPAs, Delta is also committed to developing various renewable energy application solutions to assist power generation businesses to utilize renewable energy with more efficiency. By implementing smart control over discharge and charging times, energy storage systems developed using Delta's core technologies can enhance the compatibility between power consumption and renewable energy generation. Delta's renewable energy solutions have been widely used in green power plants throughout the world, including TCC. To stabilize the output of solar power generation, TCC has adopted Delta's centralized three-phase solar PV inverters in power plants including TaiPower's largest 150MW station in Tainan, south of Taiwan. Additionally, the two enterprises have also planned to further collaborate to create synergies for sustainable development.

*Based on estimates from the Council of Agriculture, in which one hectare of the forest may absorb up to 15 MTs of carbon emissions in each year. Therefore, one Daan Forest Park (25.8 hectares) would have an annual carbon reduction of 384.6 MTs.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Study shows hydrogen made from natural gas dirtier than burning the natural gas directly

    Hydrogen has been long considered to be an alternative fuel that could help stem emissions from cars, trucks, planes, and other forms of transportation. Not only that, but the study also found that during the natural gas mining process as much as 3.5% of the gas leaks into the atmosphere, a consequential portion of which is methane.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$"), unless otherwise noted.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • New Jersey Utility PSEG to Sell Fossil Fuels Plants for $1.92 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Public Service Enterprise Group, New Jersey’s largest utility owner, reached a deal to sell a portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants for about $1.92 billion as part of its effort to reorient the company and curb its carbon emissions.The sale to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners is scheduled to close by the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement Thursday. The shares gained 0.7% to $64.05 at 10:26 a.m. in New York.The move is part of a plan announced in Ju

  • Scotland’s Sturgeon Asks Johnson to Rethink Oil, Gas Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the U.K. government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions.Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both well aware of the importance of oil and gas over many decades -- not least in terms of jobs -- to the Scottish and U.K. economies.” However, “the answer to these challenges -- g

  • Coyote attacks in Canada: Why it seems like the animals are getting more aggressive

    Encounters with coyotes in cities across Canada appear to be more frequent these days. Starling incidents with the animals have made headlines around the world, such as the case of Macy the Yorkie, who ended up in ICU after trying to protect her 10-year-old owner from an attack in a Toronto neighbourhood. When a Global News crew came to interview the young girl, the same coyote appeared on camera chasing another neighbour.

  • This Winter Might the Most Unpredictable Season We've Seen In Years

    According to the Farmers' Almanac, things don't look good. 😱

  • Nation swelters under heat wave as storm threatens Florida

    CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest on Tropical Depression Fred as it closes in on Florida, and when the national heat wave might cool down.

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course

    Put ‘em up!

  • Covid may have begun with Chinese scientist collecting bat samples, says WHO investigator

    A Chinese scientist may have started the pandemic after being infected with coronavirus while collecting bat samples, the head of the World Health Organisation’s investigation has said.

  • Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday described the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week as the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece had seen in decades. Hundreds of wildfires erupted across the country, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad. Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from 24 European and Middle Eastern countries to assist.

  • Thousands of flood-damaged cars await their fate in China

    After China's deadliest floods in decades in July, thousands of flood-damaged vehicles now sit in a massive parking lot awaiting disposal.

  • New York Sizzles as Excessive-Heat Warnings Swamp Northeast

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweltering heat wave that’s engulfing the U.S. Northeast is threatening to shatter records in New York City and bring dangerously high temperatures to much of the region.The high at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius), toppling a record for this date that’s stood for half a century. Newark, New Jersey, is forecast to hit 99 degrees, also a daily record, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energ

  • Watch: False killer whales share ‘sashimi’ during rare encounter

    Whale watchers on an all-day private charter Sunday out of Newport Beach enjoyed a rare sighting of false killer whales as they feasted on tuna.

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f