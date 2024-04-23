Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), a major American airline headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates over 5,400 flights daily and serves an extensive domestic and international network that includes 325 destinations in 52 countries on six continents, as of March 2020. The company is known for its industry-leading global network, innovative business strategies, and customer service.According to a recent SEC filing, President Glen Hauenstein executed a sale of 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc on April 22, 2024. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $49.05 per share, resulting in a total amount of $4,905,000.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Delta Air Lines Inc, which shows a total of 10 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the past year.

Delta Air Lines Inc President Glen Hauenstein Sells 100,000 Shares

The market capitalization of Delta Air Lines Inc stands at $31.78 billion, with the stock trading at $49.05 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 6.33, which is below both the industry median of 13.87 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Delta Air Lines Inc's stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, based on a GF Value of $48.67. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential impact of insider transactions on stock performance.

