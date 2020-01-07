Delta Air Lines shows off its smarter travel app, an exoskeleton and more at CES

Over the course of the last few years, we've seen a number of new companies come to CES to brandish their consumer electronics chops as their own industries went through significant disruptions thanks to new technologies. The most obvious example of this is the car industry, which now has a major presence at both CES and MWC. Now, the airline industry is also getting in this game as Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian used his first CES keynote to show off his company's efforts to use technology to improve the flying experience.

Bastian showed off the company's new vision for its Fly Delta app, for example, which is maybe the most important touchpoint between the airline and passengers today. The company wants to transform the app into a "digital concierge that anticipates customer needs."

In practice, that means the company will soon launch a new feature that tells you when it's your time to board, for example. While you can obviously already get a notification when your flight boards, this new feature, which is launching next month, will tell you when your group is boarding (and with Delta's whopping nine boarding groups, that is actually quite useful) or which security checkpoint at the airport would be best for you, given what gate you're leaving from.

Bastian also said that the app may soon let you choose seats through an AR experience and may feature proactive weather alerts that could affect your future flights (something that I've seen United do in recent weeks as well).

The company also announced an extended partnership with Lyft, which builds on the company's existing partnership that allows Delta fliers to earn miles when booking Lyft rides, for example. Now, the app will highlight this partnership in more places, but more importantly, the companies are looking at a dedicated premium Delta-Lyft experience at some airports (though what exactly that is meant to look like remains to be seen), as well as the ability to use frequent flier miles to pay for rides.

“Instead of checking one app for traffic, another for airport parking and a third for TSA wait times, Delta is building the capability to simplify travel by helping you manage everything from ridesharing and in-flight entertainment to bag delivery and hotels,” Bastian said. “We’re excited to start exploring these possibilities with an innovative leader like Lyft, with whom we share a passion for making the customer travel experience even more rewarding.”

Bastian also highlighted the company's work with Misapplied Sciences, which makes displays that can show different content to multiple viewers in parallel. You can think of it as a large display that sits in a public space (like an airport) and that shows you where your next gate is, for example.

Delta will first test Misapplied Sciences' Parallel Reality experience in Detroit later this year. Almost 100 customers will be able to use the display and see personalized content about their travel -- including wayfinding, flight information, boarding times and -- most importantly -- upgrade status. All of this will be opt-in, Delta stresses, and no customer information is stored (beyond what Delta already knows about your travels, of course).

