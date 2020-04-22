Delta Air Lines Targets 50% Cut in Daily Cash Burn; Shares Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. vowed to cut its daily cash burn in half as the carrier rushes to scale back operations amid a collapse in travel demand. The shares rose.

The company will go through only $50 million a day when the second quarter draws to a close, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said in a statement Wednesday as Delta reported its first adjusted quarterly loss since 2012. The cash usage figure was $100 million at the end of March as the coronavirus pandemic spread and demand for air travel evaporated.

U.S. airlines are slashing expenses and relying on government aid to get through the worst crisis in the industry’s history. Delta, the first major U.S. carrier to report first-quarter earnings, has parked 650 aircraft, cut flying capacity 85% this quarter, frozen hiring and lowered executive pay. More than a third of Delta’s workforce has agreed to take short-term leave without pay.

The spread of Covid-19 has had “a devastating impact on our business,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees. “Travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders have thankfully been effective at slowing the spread of the virus, but they severely impacted demand for travel.”

The shares rose 2.6% to $23.71 at 9:36 a.m. in New York. Delta fell 61% this year through Tuesday, roughly in line with the decline in a Standard & Poor’s index of the five largest U.S. carriers.

‘Solid Liquidity’

“The decline in expenses will help mitigate some of the revenue headwind,” Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to clients. Delta also benefits from a “solid liquidity position relative to other airlines,” she said.

Delta swung to an adjusted loss of 51 cents a share in the first quarter, compared with earnings of 96 cents a share a year earlier. This year’s figure was the first loss on an adjusted basis since 2012. On a net basis, it was the first in more than five years.

Sales in the first quarter of this year tumbled 18% to $8.59 billion. Delta suspended 2020 financial guidance earlier this year.

Bastian reiterated the airline’s expectation that second-quarter revenue will tumble by 90%, or $11 billion, from a year earlier. The CEO warned that Delta doesn’t expect a profit-sharing payout in 2020, the first miss in eight years. The company paid out $1.6 billion in employee profit-sharing in February, and the figure has surpassed $1 billion six years in a row.

‘Smaller Airline’

“We do know that Delta will be a smaller airline for some time, and we should be prepared for choppy, sluggish recovery even after the virus is contained,” Bastian said. “I estimate the recovery period could take two to three years.”

The Atlanta-based airline raised $5.4 billion in capital since early March, including a $3 billion secured term loan and $1.2 billion in aircraft sale leaseback agreements. Delta will receive another $5.4 billion in payroll support from the U.S. Treasury Department, including a $1.6 billion unsecured loan for which the government will receive warrants for 6.5 million shares of company stock.

Delta also said it was eligible for $4.6 billion in secured loans from the U.S. government, should the company decide to apply for and accept the funds. The carrier said it would end the second quarter with about $10 billion in liquidity.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said earlier this week it expected to record a $2.1 billion pretax loss, which will be about $1 billion on an adjusted basis, for the first quarter. Revenue dropped 17% from a year earlier to $8 billion, United said in a regulatory filing. The results are preliminary and subject to change.

