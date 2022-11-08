U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Delta Attends COP27 UN Climate Change Conference and Hosts Official Side Event to Share its Solutions for Islands' Power Grid Resilience and its Coral Restoration Initiatives

·5 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta today announced its participation at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Sharm el Sheik, Egypt. This year, Delta will host an official side event, participate in the Action Hub section of the Conference, and have a booth in the COP27 Blue Zone to share with delegations from around the world its solutions and initiatives, which help ensure power grid resilience and coral restoration for islands. Through video demonstration of these events, it will not only show a success case in which Delta's energy storage system stabilized the power grid of Orchid Island, but also the achievements of a coral restoration project launched on Delta's 50th anniversary. In the press conference today in Taipei, Delta's representatives also shared first-hand observations from COP27.

Shan Shan Guo, Vice Chairperson of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "Delta continuously innovates to create solutions capable of helping mankind achieve its sustainability goals. As an official observer at the UNFCCC, Delta Electronics Foundation has participated in the COP for 15 consecutive times and has hosted or participated in 16 events to share its solutions for carbon emissions reduction and climate adaptation to the world. At this year's side event, we will discuss energy transition with local authorities of two islands of Spain. In the face of climate disasters, Delta developed an energy storage solution to strengthen the resilience and reduce the carbon footprint of Orchid Island's electricity grid. In the Action Hub, Delta will share the adaptation methods for successfully restoring about a thousand of corals, which respond to an ocean restoration program that the host country, Egypt, is planning to launch. We will also discuss key issues, such as maintenance of marine biodiversity and development of blue carbon with representatives from the Ocean Biomolecular Observing Network (OBON), the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), and experts from the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium."

Paul Ai, Senior Director of Delta's Energy System Solutions Division, said, "Extreme weather events often interrupt islands' independent power grids, which certainly becomes a major challenge for local governments. Delta's energy storage systems in Kinmen Island and in Orchid Island have enabled the grids to provide power within 0.2 seconds to prevent a disruption from occurring.  We will share these milestones with representatives from the international climate community and islands' authorities so that they eventually provide highly resilient and eco-friendly decentralized power grid solutions to their communities."

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "If global warming increases by 1.5°C, 70% to 90% of corals would disappear. Therefore, Delta will share the achievements of our coral restoration collaboration project with experts from the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, and non-government conservation groups to exchange views on how to restore corals with technologies, including the coral nursery equipment jointly developed by Delta and our partners to quickly restore coral ecosystems threatened by ocean warming."

In addition to reviewing various countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), COP27 will focus on the discussions on the loss and damage mechanism for vulnerable countries. The Delta Electronics Foundation has participated in the COPs for several years and has shared the latest negotiation trends and carbon reduction knowledge with its stakeholders in order to accelerate the development of solutions that help mitigate the environmental impact caused by climate change.

Delta's events at COP27

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Delta's spokesperson:
Jesse Chou, Chief Sustainability Officer    
Tel: 02-87972088 Ext. 5562

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-attends-cop27-un-climate-change-conference-and-hosts-official-side-event-to-share-its-solutions-for-islands-power-grid-resilience-and-its-coral-restoration-initiatives-301671481.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

