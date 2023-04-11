DELTA BrainLuxury Awarded Best Melatonin Alternative Sleep Support Supplement

BrainLuxury's flagship product, DELTA BrainLuxury™ has won Optimal Health News' award for the sleep supplement industry's top-of-the-line melatonin-free sleep support supplement. Increasing concerns about the dangers associated with melatonin supplements and sleep aids have made it important for consumers to seek formulations that use different ingredients and work through different mechanisms in order to support the body's natural sleep cycle.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA BrainLuxury™ has been recognized by Optimal Health News as the Best Melatonin Alternative Sleep Support Supplement in the market of sleep supplements and sleep aids. Offered by the award-winning company BRAINLUXURY™, it provides an all-natural alternative to melatonin products that dominate the sleep supplement market. In a unique formulation featuring superior bioavailability, DELTA BrainLuxury™ supports deep, natural sleep by helping the brain to regulate its own sleep hormones (serotonin and melatonin) without the pronounced side effects common to melatonin supplements and over-the-counter sleep aids that contain antihistamines. This is especially important in light of the rising incidence of melatonin poisoning, especially among children and the elderly. [ Read details in the full press release. ]

The global sleep aids market size was valued at $74.3 billion in 2022. Increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.95%, it is projected to reach $124.97 billion by 2030. A number of factors are expected to drive the development of the sleeping aids industry, including: increasing rates of stress-driven insomnia around the globe and growing awareness among consumers of the adverse effects of sleeping disorders; a surge in the geriatric and obese populations, leading to an increase in the cases of sleep disturbances; use of sleep-promoting medication in children and adolescents due to school hours being extended.

Perhaps most importantly – a recent survey showed that 73% of consumers say they want to try new products and services to improve sleep quality – leaving BRAINLUXURY™ uniquely positioned for substantial growth.

Established in 2021, New York-based BRAINLUXURY™ also produces a daytime accompaniment to DELTA BRAINLUXURY™ called GAMMA BRAINLUXURY™, designed to support focus, energy, and calm for enhanced performance during daytime activities.

Both products are available to consumers directly online. [ See full release ]

