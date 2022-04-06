DELTA CAPITA OPENS BANGALORE OFFICE

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent significant investments in JDX Consulting and Wrexham, Delta Capita (the Financial Services division of Prytek) has selected Bangalore as a prime location for its expanding global footprint.

Delta Capita Logo

The Delta Capita Bangalore office has opened in Karnataka with a team of 21 and is expected to more than double by June. The new office will support Delta Capita's CLM (Client Lifecycle Management) managed services business and there are plans to expand and serve other business lines over time.





The new office opening follows impressive growth in the region. Delta Capita India launched last year during the pandemic with a small team and has grown substantially across all verticals, with a view to further expand their presence in the region. In a short time, Delta Capita has attracted highly experienced people to join its dynamic and fast-growing organisation.

Pancham Taneja, Regional Lead, India CLM said, "This is an exciting new development for Delta Capita globally as we open our office in India. Bangalore is a strategically important hub for the region, and it has a mature and strong talent pool with access to some of the best universities in the area. We are delighted to bring all our capabilities to Bangalore and in bringing Delta Capita to India, we are committed to spreading the mindset of reinvention and we hope to establish a value centric workplace that fosters innovation and collaboration".

Gary McClure, CEO CLM commented, "I am delighted to be opening our new Delta Capita office in Bangalore, which will combine local Indian ingenuity and expertise with entrepreneurial culture and a customer-focused value system. We are committed to expanding our global footprint for financial services, and the new office covers the core capabilities across consulting, managed services, and technology for capital markets".

About Delta Capita:

Delta Capita is a global capital markets consulting, managed services and technology provider. Delta Capita has a unique combination of experience in Financial Services and technology innovation capability. Headquartered in London with offices around the world, we work with the world's top financial institutions to help them comply with regulations, simplify operations, reduce costs and innovate their business models and leverage leading financial technology.

Story continues

Delta Capita's offering includes:

Post Trade – Delta Capita provides a full suite of validation, settlement, and other trade lifecycle services across all asset classes.

Client Lifecyle Management – Delta Capita provides an end-to-end service focused on managing the full client lifecycle in an efficient and effective way and improving the customer experience through a seamless integration with other processes.

Structured Retail Products – Delta Capita's leading experts and specialist technology is used by many of the leading structured product issuers to reduce the strain on their resources and benefit from industry standards and mutualisation.

Pricing & Risk – Delta Capita provides front office solutions including multi-tenant trade capture and pricing and risk management across all asset classes.

Operate – Delta Capita provides consultants focused on resource augmentation for Corporate & Investment Banks, Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, Wealth Managers & Financial Markets Infrastructure.

Delta Capita is the financial services division of Prytek and was recognised in three out of the last four years by the Financial Times as one of the Top 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe, including 2021.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719990/Delta_Capita_Logo.jpg