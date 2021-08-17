Delta Community to Open New Full-Service Branch in Woodstock, Georgia

Credit Union adds 29th location in metro Atlanta and second in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $8.6 billion in assets, will open a new branch in Woodstock, Georgia in early 2022. It will be the credit union's 29th branch in metro Atlanta and second in Cherokee County, one of 16 metro Atlanta counties it serves.

The branch, located at 285 Molly Lane near the intersection of I-575 and Highway 92, offers convenient access for residents of Acworth, Kennesaw and Marietta, as well as historic downtown Woodstock. It is adjacent to a wide range of shopping, entertainment and dining venues.

"We are excited by this opportunity to expand our branch network within our metro Atlanta footprint and, specifically, in Woodstock — one of Georgia's fastest-growing cities," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We already have 8,000 existing members living within five miles of this new location and we look forward to serving them with greater convenience and also to welcoming new members so they, too, can enjoy the benefits and superior service of Delta Community."

The 6,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Wells Fargo Bank branch, has four drive-through lanes and two ATMs. Its team of 11 employees, including a Home Loan Specialist, will offer full-service banking for Delta Community members.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

