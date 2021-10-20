U.S. markets closed

Delta Community Opens New Chamblee-Brookhaven Branch

·2 min read

Location is the Credit Union's Second in DeKalb County, 28th in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.7 billion in assets, has opened a new branch in Chamblee, Georgia – its second location in DeKalb County and 28th in metro Atlanta. More than 7,000 Delta Community members live within five miles of the new branch, located at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard in the Peachtree Station Shopping Center along with anchor tenant Whole Foods. It will conveniently serve the Chamblee, Brookhaven, north Buckhead and central Perimeter areas.

Delta Community Credit Union CEO Hank Halter; SVP, Branch Delivery &amp; Operations Pam Davis; Chamblee-Brookhaven Branch Manager Ivory Edwards; Assistant Branch Manager Kyle England.
Delta Community Credit Union CEO Hank Halter; SVP, Branch Delivery & Operations Pam Davis; Chamblee-Brookhaven Branch Manager Ivory Edwards; Assistant Branch Manager Kyle England.

"We are excited to open Delta Community's newest branch in this vibrant Chamblee-Brookhaven retail corridor, as it reflects our commitment to expansion within metro Atlanta," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "This location provides greater convenience for our existing members in DeKalb County, and will allow us to welcome new members living and working in the area so they, too, can enjoy the benefits and superior service we offer."

The 4,500-square-foot location offers a full suite of banking services and two ATMs. It will be staffed by 11 full-time employees, including a home loan officer.

About Delta Community Credit Union
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

Delta Community Credit Union Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Community Credit Union)
Delta Community Credit Union Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Community Credit Union)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-community-opens-new-chamblee-brookhaven-branch-301405197.html

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union

